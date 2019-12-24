Published On Dec 24, 2019 06:15 PM By Dhruv.A for Tata Tigor

The Tigor was first launched in 2017 and hasn’t seen any significant update since

Tata Tigor facelift spied with an Altroz-like front profile.

The Tigor facelift will look different than the Tiago facelift.

It will only get a BS6 petrol engine as the diesel engine will be retired post-April 2020.

Prices are expected to spike slightly over the current Rs 5.5 lakh to Rs 7.9 lakh range.

Tata Motor’s IMPACT 2.0 design philosophy that debuted with the Harrier and the Altroz will soon be implemented on other cars in its stable. The latest set of spy shots of the Tigor facelift suggest the same as well.

The pictures reveal an Altroz-like pointed nose featuring a black honeycomb mesh front grille and projector headlamps. It also gets LED daytime running lamps with a separate fog lamp enclosure. The Tiago facelift is also expected to adorn a similar aesthetic update like the outgoing duo. The rear-end of the Tigor facelift is also expected to bear slight upgrades over the outgoing model. We can expect similar changes on the sedan’s JTP version as well.

The Tigor facelift’s interior is expected to comprise of a few design changes and additional features over the existing model. The overall layout is likely to remain unchanged.

Under its hood will be a BS6-compliant version of the existing 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine that churns out 85PS/114Nm in its BS4 form. Tata has announced that the 1.05-litre diesel unit will face the boot when the cleaner emission norms kick in as it doesn’t see much business sense in selling small diesel-powered cars.

The Tata Tigor facelift will continue to take on the Maruti Dzire, Honda Amaze and Ford Aspire among others. Its prices are expected to rise slightly to offset the mechanical upgrades required to accommodate the BS6 powertrain. It is currently priced in the range of Rs 5.5 lakh to Rs 7.9 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

