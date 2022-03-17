Published On Mar 17, 2022 12:16 PM By Rohit for Tata Nexon EV

All variants of the electric SUV – including the Dark version – have been subjected to the increment

Prices of all variants have gone up uniformly.

The Nexon EV is now priced between Rs 14.54 lakh and Rs 17.15 lakh.

It’s currently powered by a 30.2kWh battery pack paired with a 129PS electric motor.

It is likely to get an update soon with a bigger battery and motor to increase the current claimed range of 312km.

Tata has hiked prices of its Nexon EV. The price increment is applicable to all variants of the electric SUV.

Here’s a look at the variant-wise price hike:

Variant Old Price New Price Difference XM Rs 14.29 lakh Rs 14.54 lakh +Rs 25,000 XZ+ Rs 15.7 lakh Rs 15.95 lakh +Rs 25,000 Dark XZ+ Rs 16.7 lakh Rs 16.95 lakh +Rs 25,000 XZ+ Lux Rs 16.04 lakh Rs 16.29 lakh +Rs 25,000 Dark XZ+ Lux Rs 16.9 lakh Rs 17.15 lakh +Rs 25,000

Prices of the electric sub-4m SUV have gone up uniformly by Rs 25,000. Even the Dark variants of the Nexon EV have been subjected to the increment.

No other changes have been made to the Nexon EV. Tata has equipped it with a 30.2kWh battery pack, coupled with an electric motor rated at 129PS/245Nm. It has an ARAI-claimed range of 312km. The carmaker seems to be working on an update for the EV, as it has been spied a couple of times with new alloy wheel design and rear disc brakes. We expect the updated electric SUV to get a bigger battery pack, more potent electric motor, and improved range.

The updated Nexon EV is expected to be priced at a premium over the latest prices. Tata’s electric sub-4m SUV will face competition from the upcoming Mahindra XUV300 Electric and MG’s upcoming sub-Rs 15 lakh EV. Till then, it is an affordable alternative to the MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona Electric.

Read More on : Tata Nexon EV Automatic