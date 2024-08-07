All
All
New
Used
  • English
  • Login / Register
English | हिंदी

Tata Curvv EV Variant-wise Colour Options Detailed, Dual-tone Given A Miss

Modified On Aug 07, 2024 04:08 PM By Samarth for Tata Curvv EV

  • 32.8K Views
  • Write a comment

Out of the five available colours, three options are already available on the Nexon EV

Update (07/08/24): The Tata Curvv EV has been launched, prices start at Rs 17.49 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom).

Tata Curvv EV Colours

  • Tata offers the Curvv EV in only five colours, with no dual-tone on offer.

  • The Curvv EV is available in 3 broad variants: Creative, Accomplished, and Empowered.

  • Its features set includes a 12.3-inch touchscreen, panoramic sunroof, and ADAS.

  • It is offered with two battery pack options, with an ARAI-claimed range of up to 585 km. 

  • The Tata Curvv EV prices starts at Rs 17.49 lakh and goes up to Rs 21.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom).

The Tata Curvv EV is the newest EV from the Indian marque, and we have detailed the colour options available for the electric version of the SUV-coupe. Tata is offering the Curvv EV in five colour options. Let's check out all five of these options here.

Colour Options

The Curvv EV is available in a total of five monotone shades: 

  • Pristine White

  • Flame Red

  • Empowered Oxide

  • Pure Grey

  • Virtual Sunrise

If you are someone who likes a dual-tone finish on their cars, sadly, Tata is not providing that choice with the Curvv EV. 

Tata Curvv EV gets a Punch Ev-like LED DRLs

The colour options are based on the persona (variants in Tata’s speak) you choose, similar to the Nexon EV, which offers different colour options for its three broad personas. Here are the details of the colour options of the Curvv EV based on each persona:

 

Creative

Accomplished

Empowered

Virtual Sunrise

Pure Grey

Pristine White

Flame Red

Empowered Oxide

Notably, three of the hues available of the Curvv EV – Flame Red, Empowered Oxide, and Pristine White – have been borrowed from the Nexon EV’s palette.

Features and Safety Net

Tata Curvv EV gets a sloping roofline

The Curvv EV’s features list includes a panoramic sunroof, a 12.3-inch infotainment system, a 9-speaker JBL-tuned sound system, 10.25-inch digital driver's display and front ventilated seats. Its safety net includes six airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), a 360-degree camera, and a suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), including adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, and high-beam assist.

Also Check Out: Tata Curvv EV Launched, Prices Start From Rs 17.49 Lakh

Powertrain Option

Here are the powertrain specifications of the Curvv EV:

Specifications

Medium Range

Long Range

Battery Pack

45 kWh

55 kWh

No of electric motor

1

1

Power

150 PS

167 PS

Torque

215 Nm

215 Nm

ARAI-claimed Range

502 km

585 km

Additionally, you can expect a real-world range of 330-350 km for the medium range and 400-425 km for the long range variant. It is based on Tata’s latest Acti.ev platform and features V2L (vehicle-to-load) and V2V (vehicle-to-vehicle) functionalities.

Expected Price and Rivals

The Tata Curvv EV starts at Rs 17.49 lakh and goes up to Rs 21.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). It competes with the MG ZS EV and the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV and Maruti eVX.

Follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for all the latest automotive updates

S
Published by
Samarth
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Tata Curvv EV

Read Full News

Explore More on Tata Curvv EV

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi

Car News

  • Trending News
  • Recent News

Related News

Other Brands

View All Brands

Trending Electric Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
Electric Car
Upcoming Electric Cars
Home
New Cars
News
Tata Curvv EV Variant-wise Colour Options Detailed, Dual-tone Given A Miss
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience