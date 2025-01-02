New Hyundai Creta Electric To Come In These 10 Colour Choices, Including 2 Dual-tone Options

The all-electric Creta will be offered in four broad variants- Executive, Smart, Premium, and Excellence

The Creta Electric will be the most affordable EV in Hyundai India’s line-up yet.

Hyundai Creta Electric will come in eight monotone and two dual-tone colour choices.

The Creta EV will be launched at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

Hyundai will offer the Creta Electric with two battery packs: 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh.

The Creta Electric will have an ARAI range of up to 473 km.

Hyundai Creta Electric is expected to be priced around Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom)

Hyundai Creta Electric was recently revealed and is the EV counterpart of Hyundai’s best-selling compact SUV. The Hyundai Creta Electric or Creta EV (as it’s commonly referred to) will be the Korean carmaker's first fully localised electric SUV and will be launched on 17 January at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. In this article, we have detailed the colour choices that Hyundai is offering with its all-new Creta Electric.

Colour Choices

The Hyundai Creta Electric will be available in eight monotone and two dual-tone choices which are as follows:

Abyss Black Pearl

Atlas White

Fiery Red Pearl

Starry Night

Ocean Blue Metallic

Ocean Blue Matte

Titan Grey Matte

Robust Emerald Matte

Atlas White with Black Roof

Ocean Blue Metallic with Black Roof

The Creta Electric’s colour palette not only features two dual-tone paint options, but it gets the choice of three matte shades as well.

Creta Electric: Powertrain And Battery Pack Detailed

Hyundai has revealed that the Creta Electric will come with two battery packs: a 42 kWh battery offering an ARAI range of 390 km and a larger 51.4 kWh pack with an ARAI range of 473 km. While the motor output is not yet revealed, the Creta Electric can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 7.9 seconds. The Hyundai Creta Electric also supports DC fast charging, going from 10 to 80 percent in 58 minutes, while charging through an 11 kW AC home charger allows the Creta EV to reach from 10 to 100 percent in four hours.

Price and Rivals

The starting price of the Hyundai Creta Electric is expected to be in the ballpark of Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). The Creta EV will rival the likes of Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra BE 6 and MG ZS EV.

