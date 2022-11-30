Modified On Nov 30, 2022 06:57 PM By Rohit for Lamborghini Huracan EVO

It is the rally version of the Huracan sports car and carries on with the same 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10 powertrain

Always fancied a Lamborghini sports car with the brawny traits of SUVs? Well, the Sant’Agata Bolognese-based carmaker seems to have answered those prayers with this, the Huracan Sterrato.

What’s Special About This Iteration Of The Huracan?

For starters, the Sterrato has an additional 44mm of ground clearance compared to the standard Huracan EVO to go over off-road surfaces. Some more bits which make it more rugged includes black body cladding, aluminium underbody protection, reinforced sills and raised rear diffuser. Lamborghini has given it a rear hood-mounted air intake which not only adds to the sportier nature of the off-roader Huracan but also provides fresher air while tackling dusty patches.

Other exterior upgrades include 19-inch alloy wheels that will exclusively wear the specially developed Bridgestone Dueler AT002 tyres, LED auxiliary light units on the front hood and roof rails as well (a first for the Huracan nameplate).

Smart Upgrades Inside The Cabin

Although it has the same cabin layout as the standard version, the Sterrato’s interior sports an ‘Alcantara Verde’ upholstery. A few Sterrato-specific upgrades include new graphics in the digital driver’s display, a digital inclinometer to check the pitch and roll of the vehicle, a compass, geographic coordinate indicator and steering angle indicator. The Huracan Sterrato also packs connected car tech and Amazon-Alexa connectivity.

If you still feel unsatisfied with what Lamborghini offers as standard on the limited edition Sterrato, you can opt for the carmaker’s Ad Personam programme, under which customers can pick from as many as 350 exterior shades and more than 60 interior colour themes and upholstery options.

A Bullish Powertrain

Lamborghini has equipped the Huracan Sterrato with the standard model’s 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10 engine (610PS/560Nm). It comes paired with a seven-speed DCT automatic, likely having shorter gear ratios given the Sterrato’s purpose, to drive all four wheels.

The off-roader iteration of the sports car is the last pure ICE model from Lamborghini with all future models to feature some degree of electrification. This Sterrato can go from nought to 100kmph in 3.4 seconds while the regular Huracan takes 2.9 seconds.

Also, the Sterrato’s top speed is rated at 260kmph whereas the Huracan EVO can do 325kmph max. The difference is that this one can do those speeds off the tarmac too.

For the off-roading hardware, the Huracan Sterrato’s taller suspension also has greater travel. The Sterrato's upgraded Lamborghini Integrated Vehicle Dynamics System (LDVI) features a new Rally mode that aids the supercar in handling low-grip circumstances in addition to varied Strada and Sports mode calibrations.

Production And Purchase Details

While Lamborghini will put the Sterrato’s numbered 1,499 units into production in February 2023, it will only be available for purchase towards the end of the same year. While the exact dates are unknown, it is expected to be offered in India as well.

