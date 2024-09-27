MG Windsor EV vs Wuling Cloud EV: Top 5 Differences

Published On Sep 27, 2024 12:29 PM By Shreyash for MG Windsor EV

Both Windsor EV and Cloud EV shares same design and features, but the Cloud EV gets a larger battery pack and ADAS

The MG Windsor EV is one of the latest EVs launched in India. It’s an electric crossover and essentially a rebadged version of the Cloud EV, which is sold abroad under the ‘Wuling’ brand name. While the Windsor EV shares the same design and features with its international counterpart, there are some differences in terms of specifications and equipment. Let’s explore the top 5 differences between both Windsor EV and Cloud EV.

Dimensions

Model MG Windsor EV Wuling Cloud EV Difference Length 4295 mm 4295 mm No change Width (excluding mirrors) 1850 mm 1850 mm No change Height 1677 mm 1652 mm + 25 mm Wheelbase 2700 mm 2700 mm No change

Both Windsor EV and Cloud EV have almost the same dimensions, but the India-spec Windsor EV is 25 mm taller than Cloud EV.

Colour Options

Both the MG Windsor EV and Wuling Cloud EV come with the choice of white, black, and beige exterior colours, but they each have a unique option as well. The India-spec Windsor EV is available in a Turquoise Green shade, while the Cloud EV offers a Maltese Blue option.

Windsor EV Turquoise Green

Cloud EV Maltase Blue

Features

The Windsor EV shares many features with its international version, the Cloud EV. Both EVs are packed with amenities like a 15.6-inch touchscreen, an 8.8-inch digital driver’s display, 6-way powered driver’s seat, and wireless phone charger, and rear seats with a recline angle of up to 135 degrees.

However, the Windsor EV additionally gets a panoramic fixed glass roof and ventilated front seats. The Cloud EV, on other hand, features a 4-way powered co-driver’s seat, which is not offered with the Windsor EV.

Safety

On the safety front, both EVs include electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist, a 360-degree camera, and an electronic parking brake with auto hold. The Windsor EV however gets 6 airbags, whereas the Cloud EV only comes with 4 airbags.

But, the Cloud EV comes with level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features like adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and automatic emergency braking, all of which are not offered with the Windsor EV.

Powertrain

The Wuling Cloud EV uses a larger battery pack compared to the MG Windsor EV. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Specifications MG Windsor EV MG Cloud EV Battery Pack 38 kWh 50.6 kWh No. of Electric Motor 1 1 Power 136 PS 136 PS Torque 200 Nm 200 Nm Range 332 (MIDC) 460 km (CLTC)

MIDC - Modified Indian Drive Cycle

CLTC - China Light Duty Vehicle Test Cycle

Price Range & Rivals

The MG Windsor EV in India is priced between Rs 13.50 lakh and Rs 15.50 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India). MG also offers the Windsor EV with battery rental ownership program, and if you opt for this form of ownership, the Windsor EV is priced from Rs 9.99 lakh. The Windsor EV can be regarded as a crossover alternative to the Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV400 EV, and considering its price and specifications, it is also an alternative to the Tata Punch EV.

