MG Windsor EV variant-wise features explained

The Windsor EV is available in three variants: Excite, Exclusive and Essence

The MG Windsor EV was launched with an introductory ex-showroom price starting at Rs 9.99 lakh, while the full variant-wise prices will be announced soon. It is available in three variants: Excite, Exclusive, and Essence. If you're considering the Windsor EV, check out the detailed features for each variant to help make your decision.

MG Windsor EV Excite

The base-spec Excite variant of the MG Windsor EV, which has a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India) gets the following equipment:

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety Auto-LED projector headlights with follow-me-home functionality

LED DRLs

LED tail lights

LED rear fog lamps

Illuminated front MG logo

17-inch steel wheels with covers

Turn indicators on outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs)

Flush door handles (manual) All-black cabin theme with golden inserts

Leatherette upholstery on driver-side door armrest

Fabric seat upholstery

60:40 split-folding rear seats

Adjustable headrests for all passengers

Storage space in the centre console

LED boot lamp

Front reading lamp 7-inch digital driver’s display

Auto AC with rear vents

Steering-mounted audio controls

2 Type-A USB chargers and a Type-C USB charger at the front

1 Type-C USB charger at the rear

12V power outlet

135-degree reclining rear seat

Height-adjustable driver seat

Keyless entry

Tilt and telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel

Cruise control

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

All four power windows with one-touch up/down

Day/night inside rearview mirror (IRVM) 10.1-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

6 speakers 6 airbags

3-point seatbelts and seatbelt reminders for all seats

Electronic Stability Programme (ESP)

Hill-start assist and hill descent control

Rear parking sensors

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

All four disc brakes

Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

ISOFIX child seat mounts

Rain-sensing wipers

The base-spec Excite variant is decently loaded with premium features like an all-LED lighting setup, a 10.1-inch touchscreen with wireless connectivity, and a 7-inch digital driver’s display. It also gets auto AC with rear vents and a 135-degree reclining rear bench seat. Safety-wise, it gets six airbags, all four disc brakes, a rear parking camera and rear parking sensors.

MG Windsor EV Exclusive

The mid-spec Exclusive variant gets the following features over those offered in the previous Excite variant:

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Chrome window garnish

Electronically deployed flush door handles

LED cornering lamps Leatherette finish on the dashboard, steering wheel and door trims

Leatherette seat upholstery

Centre console storage space with a rolling lid

LED rear cabin lights

Sunvisor with mirror and illumination

Rear seat centre armrest with cupholders 8.8-inch digital driver’s display

6-way electrically adjustable driver seat height

Wireless phone charger

Electrically foldable ORVMs with auto-fold function

Anti-pinch windows

Auto-dimming IRVM 15.6-inch touchscreen

Connected car tech 360-degree camera

Rear defogger

The mid-spec Exclusive variant gets bigger 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, an 8.8-inch digital driver’s display, and a 15.6-inch touchscreen. The seats and some interiors get leatherette treatment. It also gets a wireless phone charger, a 6-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat and a 360-degree camera.

MG Windsor EV Essence

The top-spec Essence variant of the Windsor EV adds the following features over the previous Exclusive variant:

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety None None PM 2.5 filter air purifier

256-colour ambient lighting

Panoramic glass roof

Ventilated front seats 9-speaker Infinity audio system None

The top-spec model offers a panoramic glass roof, ventilated front seats and a 9-speaker Infinity audio system over the previous variant. That said, there are no changes to the exterior, interior or safety suite of the Windsor EV in this variant.

Battery, Electric Motor and Range

The Windsor EV has a 38 kWh battery pack available on a subscription basis at Rs 3.5 per kilometre driven. Additionally, MG is offering an unlimited battery warranty for the first customers of this EV.

Battery Pack 38 kWh No. Of Electric Motor 1 Power 136 PS Torque 200 Nm MIDC-claimed Range 331 km

The Windsor EV supports DC fast charging and can be charged in 55 minutes. MG is also offering an unlimited battery warranty for the first customers of this EV.

Price and Rivals

The MG Windsor EV is priced from Rs 9.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). The detailed variant-wise price list will be announced soon. Given its price, the Windsor EV competes with the Tata Punch EV. However, its specifications and features make it more of a crossover alternative to the Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV400 EV.

