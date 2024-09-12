MG Windsor EV Variant-wise Features Explained
Modified On Sep 12, 2024 04:09 PM By Dipan for MG Windsor EV
The Windsor EV is available in three variants: Excite, Exclusive and Essence
The MG Windsor EV was launched with an introductory ex-showroom price starting at Rs 9.99 lakh, while the full variant-wise prices will be announced soon. It is available in three variants: Excite, Exclusive, and Essence. If you're considering the Windsor EV, check out the detailed features for each variant to help make your decision.
MG Windsor EV Excite
The base-spec Excite variant of the MG Windsor EV, which has a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India) gets the following equipment:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
The base-spec Excite variant is decently loaded with premium features like an all-LED lighting setup, a 10.1-inch touchscreen with wireless connectivity, and a 7-inch digital driver’s display. It also gets auto AC with rear vents and a 135-degree reclining rear bench seat. Safety-wise, it gets six airbags, all four disc brakes, a rear parking camera and rear parking sensors.
MG Windsor EV Exclusive
The mid-spec Exclusive variant gets the following features over those offered in the previous Excite variant:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
The mid-spec Exclusive variant gets bigger 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, an 8.8-inch digital driver’s display, and a 15.6-inch touchscreen. The seats and some interiors get leatherette treatment. It also gets a wireless phone charger, a 6-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat and a 360-degree camera.
MG Windsor EV Essence
The top-spec Essence variant of the Windsor EV adds the following features over the previous Exclusive variant:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
The top-spec model offers a panoramic glass roof, ventilated front seats and a 9-speaker Infinity audio system over the previous variant. That said, there are no changes to the exterior, interior or safety suite of the Windsor EV in this variant.
Battery, Electric Motor and Range
The Windsor EV has a 38 kWh battery pack available on a subscription basis at Rs 3.5 per kilometre driven. Additionally, MG is offering an unlimited battery warranty for the first customers of this EV.
|
Battery Pack
|
38 kWh
|
No. Of Electric Motor
|
1
|
Power
|
136 PS
|
Torque
|
200 Nm
|
MIDC-claimed Range
|
331 km
The Windsor EV supports DC fast charging and can be charged in 55 minutes. MG is also offering an unlimited battery warranty for the first customers of this EV.
Price and Rivals
The MG Windsor EV is priced from Rs 9.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). The detailed variant-wise price list will be announced soon. Given its price, the Windsor EV competes with the Tata Punch EV. However, its specifications and features make it more of a crossover alternative to the Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV400 EV.
