MG Windsor EV Variant-wise Features Explained

Modified On Sep 12, 2024 04:09 PM By Dipan for MG Windsor EV

The Windsor EV is available in three variants: Excite, Exclusive and Essence

MG Windsor EV variant-wise features explained

The MG Windsor EV was launched with an introductory ex-showroom price starting at Rs 9.99 lakh, while the full variant-wise prices will be announced soon. It is available in three variants: Excite, Exclusive, and Essence. If you're considering the Windsor EV, check out the detailed features for each variant to help make your decision.

MG Windsor EV Excite

MG Windsor EV front

The base-spec Excite variant of the MG Windsor EV, which has a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India) gets the following equipment:

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • Auto-LED projector headlights with follow-me-home functionality

  • LED DRLs

  • LED tail lights

  • LED rear fog lamps

  • Illuminated front MG logo

  • 17-inch steel wheels with covers

  • Turn indicators on outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs)

  • Flush door handles (manual)

  • All-black cabin theme with golden inserts

  • Leatherette upholstery on driver-side door armrest

  • Fabric seat upholstery

  • 60:40 split-folding rear seats

  • Adjustable headrests for all passengers

  • Storage space in the centre console

  • LED boot lamp

  • Front reading lamp

  • 7-inch digital driver’s display

  • Auto AC with rear vents

  • Steering-mounted audio controls

  • 2 Type-A USB chargers and a Type-C USB charger  at the front

  • 1 Type-C USB charger at the rear

  • 12V power outlet

  • 135-degree reclining rear seat

  • Height-adjustable driver seat

  • Keyless entry

  • Tilt and telescopic adjustment for the  steering wheel

  • Cruise control

  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs

  • All four power windows with one-touch up/down

  • Day/night inside rearview mirror (IRVM)

  • 10.1-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 6 speakers

  • 6 airbags

  • 3-point seatbelts and seatbelt reminders for all seats

  • Electronic Stability Programme (ESP)

  • Hill-start assist and hill descent control

  • Rear parking sensors

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • All four disc brakes

  • Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

  • ISOFIX child seat mounts

  • Rain-sensing wipers

The base-spec Excite variant is decently loaded with premium features like an all-LED lighting setup, a 10.1-inch touchscreen with wireless connectivity, and a 7-inch digital driver’s display. It also gets auto AC with rear vents and a 135-degree reclining rear bench seat. Safety-wise, it gets six airbags, all four disc brakes, a rear parking camera and rear parking sensors.

Also See: MG Windsor EV Explained In 10 Images

MG Windsor EV Exclusive

MG Windsor EV side

The mid-spec Exclusive variant gets the following features over those offered in the previous Excite variant:

 

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

  • Chrome window garnish

  • Electronically deployed flush door handles

  • LED cornering lamps

  • Leatherette finish on the dashboard, steering wheel and door trims

  • Leatherette seat upholstery

  • Centre console storage space with a rolling lid

  • LED rear cabin lights

  • Sunvisor with mirror and illumination

  • Rear seat centre armrest with cupholders

  • 8.8-inch digital driver’s display

  • 6-way electrically adjustable driver seat height

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Electrically foldable ORVMs with auto-fold function

  • Anti-pinch windows

  • Auto-dimming IRVM

  • 15.6-inch touchscreen

  • Connected car tech

  • 360-degree camera

  • Rear defogger

MG Windsor EV cabin

The mid-spec Exclusive variant gets bigger 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, an 8.8-inch digital driver’s display, and a 15.6-inch touchscreen. The seats and some interiors get leatherette treatment. It also gets a wireless phone charger, a 6-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat and a 360-degree camera. 

MG Windsor EV Essence

MG Windsor EV rear seats

The top-spec Essence variant of the Windsor EV adds the following features over the previous Exclusive variant:

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • None

  • None

  • PM 2.5 filter air purifier

  • 256-colour ambient lighting

  • Panoramic glass roof

  • Ventilated front seats

  • 9-speaker Infinity audio system

  • None

MG Windsor EV 360 degree camera

The top-spec model offers a panoramic glass roof, ventilated front seats and a 9-speaker Infinity audio system over the previous variant. That said, there are no changes to the exterior, interior or safety suite of the Windsor EV in this variant.

Also Read: MG Windsor EV's Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) Rental Program Explained 

Battery, Electric Motor and Range

The Windsor EV has a 38 kWh battery pack available on a subscription basis at Rs 3.5 per kilometre driven. Additionally, MG is offering an unlimited battery warranty for the first customers of this EV.

Battery Pack

38 kWh

No. Of Electric Motor

1

Power

136 PS

Torque

200 Nm

MIDC-claimed Range

331 km

The Windsor EV supports DC fast charging and can be charged in 55 minutes. MG is also offering an unlimited battery warranty for the first customers of this EV.

Price and Rivals

MG Windsor EV rear

The MG Windsor EV is priced from Rs 9.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). The detailed variant-wise price list will be announced soon. Given its price, the Windsor EV competes with the Tata Punch EV. However, its specifications and features make it more of a crossover alternative to the Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV400 EV.

D
Published by
Dipan
Was this article helpful ?

1 out of 1 found this helpful

