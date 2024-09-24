MG Windsor EV vs Mahindra XUV400 EV: Specifications Comparison

Modified On Sep 24, 2024 11:37 AM By Dipan for MG Windsor EV

The MG Windsor EV is not a direct rival to the Mahindra XUV400, but packs in a similar-sized battery pack and feature suite

The MG Windsor EV has been launched in India, with prices starting from Rs 9.99 lakh for the car with the battery rental scheme, and Rs 13.50 for the entire car as a whole (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). It comes with options for both battery rental and full purchase. But how does it compare to the Mahindra XUV400 EV? Let's take a look.

Prices

Model Price MG Windsor EV From Rs 9.99 lakh (with battery rental scheme From Rs 13.50 lakh to Rs 15.50 lakh (price of the car as a whole) Mahindra XUV400 EV Rs 15.49 lakh to Rs 17.49 Lakh

The MG Windsor EV offers the flexibility of a battery pack rental option as well as the choice to purchase the entire car with the battery pack in the conventional way. The prices for the Windsor EV as a whole range from Rs 13.50 lakh to Rs 15.50 lakh. In comparison, the Mahindra XUV400 EV costs between Rs 15.49 lakh and Rs 19.39 lakh.

The battery rental plan for the Windsor EV makes it more affordable, starting at Rs 9.99 lakh, with an additional charge of up to Rs 5.8 per km based on the financing option selected for the battery pack.

Dimensions

MG Windsor EV Mahindra XUV400 EV Difference Length 4,295 mm 4,200 mm +95 mm Width 1,850 mm (excluding ORVMs) 1,821 mm +29 mm Height 1,677 mm 1,634 mm +43 mm Wheelbase 2,700 mm 2,600 mm +100 mm Boot Space Up to 604 litres 378 litres +Up to 226 litres

The MG Windsor EV and Mahindra XUV400 EV measure over 4 metres in length, with the Windsor being longer by 95 mm. The Windsor is also wider and taller than the XUV400 and has a longer wheelbase by 100 mm, which is likely to result in more legroom inside. Additionally, the Windsor offers a larger boot space compared to the XUV400, making it a better option for storing your weekend’s worth of luggage.

Battery Pack, Electric Motor and Range

MG Windsor EV Mahindra XUV400 EV Battery Pack 38 kWh 34.5 kWh 39.4 kWh No. of electric motor 1 1 1 Power 136 PS 150 PS 150 PS Torque 200 Nm 310 Nm 310 Nm MIDC-claimed Range 331 km 375 km 456 km

The MG Windsor EV is equipped with a single 38 kWh battery pack option, while the Mahindra XUV400 EV offers two battery pack choices: 34.5 kWh and 39.4 kWh. Both models feature one electric motor; however, it’s the XUV400 that gets the more powerful setup.

The Windsor EV has a MIDC-claimed range of 331 km, whereas the XUV400 outperforms it with a range of 375 km for the smaller battery and 456 km for the larger battery pack.

Features

Specifications MG Windsor EV Mahindra XUV400 EV Exterior Auto-LED projector headlights

Connected LED DRLs

LED cornering lamps

Connected LED tail lights

LED rear fog lamps

18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Flush door handles Auto-halogen projector headlights with LED DRLs

Front fog lamps

Roof rails

16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

LED tail lights

LED turn indicators on ORVMs

Body coloured door handles

Shark fin antenna

Black ORVMs Interior Black leatherette seat upholstery with contrasting gold and bronze highlights

60:40 split-folding rear seats

135-degrees reclining rear seats

256-colour ambient lighting

Type-C USB charging ports for front and rear seat passengers

Front armrest with storage

Second-row armrest with cupholders

Adjustable headrests for second-row passengers

Adjustable headrests for all passengers Leatherette seats

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Front USB port (X2)

Front armrest with storage

Second-row armrest with cupholders

Rear USB Type-C port with smartphone holder

12V accessory socket

Cabin lamp

Sunglass holder

Adjustable headrests for all passengers Comfort and Convenience 8.8-inch digital driver’s display

Ventilated front seats

PM2.5 air filter

Cruise control

6-way power adjustable driver’s seat

Auto AC with rear vents

Wireless phone charger

Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs with power-folding function

Panoramic glass roof Single-pane sunroof

10.25-inch digital driver display

Height-adjustable driver seat

Steering-mounted controls

Wireless phone charging

Dual-zone AC with rear vents

Cruise control

Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

Drive modes (Fun and Fast)

Keyless entry

Push-button start/stop

All four power windows Infotainment 15.6-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

9-speaker Infinity sound system

Connected car tech 10.25-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

4 speakers and 2 tweeters

Connected car tech

Alexa connectivity Safety 6 airbags

Electronic stability control (ESC)

360-degree camera

Rear parking sensors

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

ISOFIX child seat mounts

Hill-start assist

Hill-descent control

All-wheel disc brakes

Electronic parking brake

Rain-sensing wipers

Rear defogger 6 airbags

ESP

Rear wiper and washer

Rear defogger

Hill-hold assist

TPMS

All disc brakes

ISOFIX child seat mounts

Rain-sensing wipers

Reversing camera with dynamic guidelines

The MG Windsor EV has 18-inch alloy wheels and flush-type door handles, while the Mahindra XUV400 EV has 16-inch alloy wheels and body-coloured door handles.

Both EVs have leatherette upholstery, but the Windsor EV has a black interior with gold and bronze highlights. The Windsor EV also has a panoramic glass roof, while the XUV400 has a single-pane sunroof.

The Windsor EV has a bigger touchscreen, but a smaller driver’s display than the XUV400. The XUV400 also has a 6-speaker audio setup, while the Windsor has a 9-speaker Infinity sound system.

Safety features in both EVs include 6 airbags, ESC, a 360-degree camera, and all-wheel disc brakes.

Which EV To Buy?

The Mahindra XUV400 EV is a strong player in the electric vehicle market, offering a good mix of features and practicality. Its design is attractive and relevant, with a cabin focused on comfort and space. It also has a more powerful electric motor than the Windsor EV and a better claimed range, so you won't need to charge as often. Plus, Mahindra has more after-sales service centres than MG, ensuring better customer support.

The MG Windsor EV is an affordable alternative to the Mahindra XUV400 EV, starting at Rs 9.99 lakh. It offers a battery rental option for Rs 5.8 per km, with a minimum billing charge for 1,500 km. Costs may vary based on your driving habits, excluding additional charging expenses. MG provides an unlimited km warranty on the battery, which is only for the first owner. If you prefer not to rent the battery, you can buy the car outright, and its price is still lower than the XUV400. The Windsor EV is larger, providing a more spacious cabin, complete with a 15.6-inch touchscreen and 135-degree reclining rear seats, perfect for those prioritising comfort and features.

Which EV would you choose? Let us know in the comments!

