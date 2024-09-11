Published On Sep 11, 2024 03:16 PM By Shreyash for MG Windsor EV

The MG Windsor EV’s test drives will commence from September 25, while bookings and deliveries will begin in October 2024

Customers can reserve the Windsor EV from October 3.

Deliveries are scheduled to start from October 12 (Dussehra 2024).

The Windsor EV is offered in three variants: Excite, Exclusive, and Essence.

Feature highlights include a 15.6-inch touchscreen, an 8.8-inch digital driver’s display, and a panoramic glass roof.

Safety is taken care of by 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, and tyre pressure monitoring system.

The MG Windsor EV, an electric crossover in India, has been launched at Rs 9.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). While announcing the specifications and features for the Windsor EV, the automaker also revealed the EV’s test drives, bookings and delivery timelines.

The test drives for the Windsor EV will start from September 25. Customers can start booking the Windsor EV from October 3, while its deliveries are scheduled to begin this Dussehra, i.e., from October 12, 2024.

More About MG Windsor EV

The MG Windsor EV has a crossover bodystyle and boasts a clean and minimalist design. It gets modern design elements like connected LED lighting elements and flush-type door handles. The Windsor EV can seat up to five passengers.

Inside, it gets an all-black cabin with wooden inserts on the dashboard and bronze accents all around the cabin. The rear seats can be reclined by 135 degrees. In terms of features, it gets a 15.6-inch touchscreen (biggest in any MG car in India till date), an 8.8-inch digital driver’s display, automatic AC, powered driver’s seat, and a panoramic glass roof.

Its safety kit includes 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control (ESC), all four disc brakes, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

Battery Pack & Range

The MG Windsor EV is available with a 38 kWh battery pack. You can check out the detailed specifications in the table below:

Battery Pack 38 kWh No. Of Electric Motor 1 Power 136 PS Torque 200 Nm MIDC-claimed Range 331 km

MIDC: Modified Indian Drive Cycle

The Windsor EV supports multiple charging options as mentioned below:

Charger Charging Time 3.3 kW AC Charger 13.8 hours 7.4 kW AC Fast Charger 6.5 hours 50 kW DC Fast Charger 55 minutes

The first set of customers will get a lifetime warranty on the Windsor EV’s battery pack. Also, customers can avail free charging for up to one year at all public chargers if charged via eHUB app by MG.

Rivals

The MG Windsor EV can be regarded as a crossover alternative to the Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV400 EV. Considering its price and electric motor specifications, it also rivals the Tata Punch EV.

