McLaren Automotive Announces Official Entry Into India

Published On Aug 22, 2022 08:31 PM By Sonny

The performance car brand will open its first retailer in the country in October

British performance brand, McLaren Automotive, is finally making its official entry into the Indian market. Some of its creations have already been acquired by residents via more complex import routes, but the brand will soon be directly accessible within the country.

The first McLaren retailer will be located in Mumbai and is set to open its doors in October. It will not only act as a showcase for the various performance cars in the brand’s lineup, but also offer customer support in terms of aftersales and servicing. India becomes the 41st country to join the global McLaren marketplace and the latest in the Asia Pacific region.

McLaren Automotive will be offering its current portfolio of production series vehicles in India. That includes the relaxed GT, the new hybrid-powered Artura, and both coupe and roadster versions of the 720S and 765LT supercars.

Included in the official release was a statement from Paul Harris, Managing Director APAC and China, McLaren Automotive, “We welcome Lalit Choudary of McLaren Mumbai to the expanding retailer network here in the Asia Pacific region. India remains an important market where our fans and select clientele can enjoy the best of McLaren in Mumbai. Looking ahead, we will shortly welcome the Artura to India, the all-new high-performance hybrid supercar.”

The McLaren lineup would compete against the likes of Lamborghini, Ferrari, and Porsche, all of whom have already established themselves in the Indian market of exotic performance cars.