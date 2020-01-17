Published On Jan 17, 2020 04:04 PM By Dhruv

Looking to get a good deal on your Maruti’s service or repair? Well, Maruti has just the thing for you

India’s leading carmaker Maruti Suzuki has organised a service camp for its customers, ahead of India’s 71st Republic Day. The camp is being held from January 15 to 31, 2020.

As part of this camp, Maruti Suzuki owners will be able to avail discounted labour charges and prices on new parts. Furthermore, it is also offering special offers on extended warranty for their vehicles.

The camp will be held across all of Maruti Suzuki’s 3,800 touchpoints across India. Read more about it in their press release given below.

Press Release

New Delhi, 14 January 2020: On the occasion of India’s 71st Republic Day, Maruti Suzuki India Limited will roll out a nationwide ‘Republic Day Service Camp’. This is in line with the Company’s commitment to provide the best quality services to the customers. The 17 day service initiative will be conducted between 15th January, 2020 and 31st January, 2020.

Speaking on the announcement, Mr. Partho Banerjee, Executive Director (Service), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Recognising the constantly changing needs of our customers, we regularly reach out to them to ensure a delightful car ownership experience. The ‘Republic Day Service Camp’ is one such initiative which reaffirms our commitment towards providing high quality service facilities to our customers. With over 3800 service touch-points across India, we service approx. 45000 cars every day. Through this campaign, we are extending fabulous offers on service labour charges, exciting benefits on parts & accessories and special offers on extended warranty to benefit our customers. As always, Maruti Suzuki trained service technicians will make sure that proper attention is given to each vehicle.”