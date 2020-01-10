  • Login / Register
Top 10 Cars Sold In December 2019

Published On Jan 10, 2020

The list features 8 models from Maruti Suzuki and 2 from Hyundai

Even though 2019 was a year that recorded a significant downturn for the Indian automobile industry, there were some cars that managed to record some stunning numbers in the final month. Here are the 10 cars that recorded the highest sales in December 2019:

Rank

Model

December 2019 Sales 

1

Maruti Baleno

18,464 units

2

Maruti Alto K10

15,489 units

3

Maruti Dzire

15,286 units

4

Maruti Swift

14,749 units

5

Maruti Vitara Brezza

13,658 units

6

Maruti WagonR

10,781 units

7

Hyundai Venue

9,521 units

8

Maruti S-Presso

8,394 units

9

Hyundai Elite i20

7,740 units

10

Maruti Eeco

7,634 units

Key Takeaways

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

  • The Baleno ranked first in December 2019 with almost 18,500 units sold. In the same month last year, it ranked 6th with a total sales of 11,135 units.

  • Of the 8 Maruti cars on the list, the Baleno, Dzire, Swift and Vitara Brezza are still offered with diesel engines. However, their diesel versions won’t be offered in the BS6 era as Maruti has decided to do away with diesel engines post April 1, 2020.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

  • Holding on to the 4th spot for another consecutive year, the Swift saw a growth of over 25 per cent when compared to the past year.

Hyundai Venue

  • The WagonR, Venue and S-Presso are the new entrants to the list as all three models were launched in 2019.

  • Hyundai will soon introduce the BS6-compliant petrol and diesel engines in the Venue and will replace the current 1.4-litre diesel with the 1.5-litre unit from the Seltos.

  • Overall, the top 10 cars cumulatively sold 1,21,716 units, thereby accounting for 52 per cent of the total number of cars sold in December 2019.

Rohit

