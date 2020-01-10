Top 10 Cars Sold In December 2019

Published On Jan 10, 2020 08:00 AM By Rohit

The list features 8 models from Maruti Suzuki and 2 from Hyundai

Even though 2019 was a year that recorded a significant downturn for the Indian automobile industry, there were some cars that managed to record some stunning numbers in the final month. Here are the 10 cars that recorded the highest sales in December 2019:

Rank Model December 2019 Sales 1 Maruti Baleno 18,464 units 2 Maruti Alto K10 15,489 units 3 Maruti Dzire 15,286 units 4 Maruti Swift 14,749 units 5 Maruti Vitara Brezza 13,658 units 6 Maruti WagonR 10,781 units 7 Hyundai Venue 9,521 units 8 Maruti S-Presso 8,394 units 9 Hyundai Elite i20 7,740 units 10 Maruti Eeco 7,634 units

Key Takeaways

The Baleno ranked first in December 2019 with almost 18,500 units sold. In the same month last year, it ranked 6th with a total sales of 11,135 units.

Of the 8 Maruti cars on the list, the Baleno, Dzire , Swift and Vitara Brezza are still offered with diesel engines. However, their diesel versions won’t be offered in the BS6 era as Maruti has decided to do away with diesel engines post April 1, 2020.

Maruti is expected to launch the BS6-compliant 1.5-litre petrol version of the Vitara Brezza at Auto Expo 2020 .

Last year’s best-seller, the Alto K10, moved down to the second spot in December 2019. Its sales went down by almost 10,000 units in the span of a year.

Holding on to the 4th spot for another consecutive year, the Swift saw a growth of over 25 per cent when compared to the past year.