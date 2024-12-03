Mahindra Responds To IndiGo’s Lawsuit For Using The ‘6e’ Term In ‘BE 6e’ Branding

Mahindra says that its ‘BE 6e’ branding fundamentally differs from IndiGo’s ‘6E’, eliminating any potential risk of confusion, and the carmaker had even gotten it trademarked earlier

It’s only been a week since Mahindra introduced two new electric offerings under its ‘BE’ and ‘XEV’ sub-brands and now the Indian automaker has found itself in legal trouble with InterGlobe Aviation Limited, the parent company of IndiGo. IndiGo has filed a trademark infringement claim against Mahindra over the '6E' branding for the Mahindra BE 6e. Since '6E' is the airline code for IndiGo flights, this could create confusion between the two brands.

Mahindra’s Reponse

In response to the ongoing legal dispute, Mahindra has issued an official statement asserting that it sees no conflict. The company points out that its mark is 'BE 6e,' not the standalone '6E', which is fundamentally different from IndiGo’s '6E', the airline code.

Commenting on the lawsuit, Mahindra said “Mahindra revealed its electric origin SUVs the BE 6e and XEV 9e on November 26, 2024. Mahindra has applied for trade mark registration under class 12 (vehicles) for “BE 6e” a part of its electric origin SUV portfolio.

We hence don’t see a conflict as Mahindra’s mark is “BE 6e,” not the standalone “6E.” It differs fundamentally from Indigo’s “6E,” which represents an airline, eliminating any risk of confusion. The distinct styling further emphasizes their uniqueness.

We have taken on board the concerns that InterGlobe Aviation Limited have to infringement of their goodwill, which was not our intention. We are engaged in discussions with them to find an amicable solution”.

Also Check Out: Mahindra XEV 7e (XUV700 EV) Production-spec Images Leaked, XEV 9e-inspired Cabin Seen

What Is The Mahindra BE 6e?

The Mahindra BE 6e is a 5-seater all-electric SUV that is built from ground up and is based on the automaker's new EV-specific INGLO platform. Thanks to its futuristic design and a comprehensive feature list, the BE 6e stands out from the crowd of other electric SUVs in the market.

Mahindra has equipped the BE 6e with amenities such as dual digital screens (one for the touchscreen and the other for the driver’s display), multi-zone AC, dual wireless phone chargers, and a 1,400 W 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. It also gets a fixed glass roof and an augmented reality-based heads-up display.

Safety is taken care of by up to 7 airbags (as standard), an electronic stability program (ESP) and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). It also gets level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) tech such as lane-keep assist, forward-collision warning, and adaptive cruise control.

The BE 6e is being offered with two battery pack options, and their specifications are as follows:

Battery Pack 59 kWh 79 kWh Claimed Range (MIDC Part I+Part II) 535 km 682 km Power 231 PS 286 PS Torque 380 Nm 380 Nm Drive Type RWD RWD

MIDC - Modified Indian Drive Cycle

RWD - Rear-wheel-drive

Price & Rivals

The Mahindra BE 6e starts from Rs 18.90 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India). It takes on the Tata Curvv EV and MG ZS EV, while it will also rival the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV and Maruti eVX.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Read More on : Mahindra BE 6e Automatic