Mahindra BE 6: Exterior Design Differences Between All 5 Variants Detailed

The Mahindra BE 6 is offered in five variants: Pack One, Pack One Above, Pack Two, Pack Three Select And Pack Three

The Mahindra BE 6 is one of the latest EV offerings from the Indian carmaker. The newly launched EV has already garnered over 13,200 bookings on the first day, marking a significant interest in the futuristic-looking SUV. The BE 6 comes in five variants, each sporting different exterior design details, which is what we have explained in this report.

Do note that Mahindra’s website only shows the exterior design differences and not the interior changes.

Mahindra BE 6: Pack One

The base variant comes with dual pod auto LED projector headlamps and LED DRLs, but the latter doesn’t extend downwards like it does in the top model. The front bumper gets black skid plates, and keen eyed viewers will notice that it lacks fog lamps. This being a lower variant, it sits in 18-inch steel wheels with aero covers. The website doesn’t show the rear of the base model and as a result, we have refrained from mentioning about it here.

Mahindra BE 6: Pack One Above

The one-above-base variant looks similar to the lower model, but gets larger 19-inch steel wheels with a plastic cover.

Mahindra BE 6: Pack Two

The front of the Pack Two features slight changes over the prior variants, such as a grey-coloured skid plate and front fog lamps. The 19-inch alloy wheels are available with a dual-tone colour scheme in this trim.

Mahindra BE 6: Pack Three Select

The one-below-top variant, Pack Three, gets some design differences over the lower variants. The main one is the C-shaped LED DRLs while the rest of the fascia remains the same. The side changes are limited to a new pattern for the dual-tone alloy wheels as well.

Mahindra BE 6: Pack Three

New additions in the top trim are limited to the optional 20-inch alloy wheels. Other changes are limited to comfort, convenience, and safety features. You can check out our in-depth variants explained story to see what each variant of the Mahindra BE 6 gets.

Mahindra BE 6 Powertrain

The Mahindra BE 6 comes with two battery pack options with varying e-motor specifications. Do note that the larger battery pack is limited to the top model. Check out the detailed specifications here:

Battery Pack 59 kWh 79 kWh Motor Power 231 PS 286 PS Motor Torque 380 Nm 380 Nm Drivetrain Single motor rear wheel Single motor rear wheel Claimed Range (MIDC 1+2) 557 km 683 km

Both batteries support DC fast charging with speeds up to 180kW which takes the battery from 20 percent to 80 percent in 20 minutes.

Mahindra BE 6 Price And Rivals

The Mahindra BE 6 is priced between Rs 18.9 lakh and Rs 26.9 lakh (ex-showroom).The BE 6 goes up against the likes of the Hyundai Creta Electric, MG ZS EV, Tata Curvv EV and the upcoming Maruti Suzuki e Vitara.

