Kia Introduces Multi-Stage Sanitisation Process For Car Services

Published On May 27, 2020 05:18 PM By Dhruv.A

This facility will be available free of charge

The next time you send your Kia Seltos or Carnival for a routine service, it will be thoroughly sanitised to cleanse any pathogens that could creep into your car. Kia Motors has started the Kia Care campaign which takes a three-step approach to ensure a sanitised environment for owners as well as employees at its dealerships and service centres. The brand currently has 192 service touchpoints spread across 160 cities in the country. Here’s what Kia Care has on offer:

The vehicle hygiene program involves a top wash and interior cleaning with extra focus on the sanitisation of frequent touchpoints like steering wheel, door handles and control switches with an anti-microbial solution. All this is topped off by fumigating the vehicle with a natural chemical.

Kia will also follow a three-stage sanitisation process for any entrant in its dealership or service facilities. This will include maintaining social distancing, availability of hand sanitisers and regular body temperature checks.

Those who wish to forego any physical or human contact can also use the Kia Link application to submit digital documents, schedule vehicle pick up and drop, and access mobile workshops.

In addition, Kia had earlier announced a two-month extension for free service of the cars in view of the lockdown. Many other carmakers have devised end-to-end digital sales and service platforms for existing owners and prospective buyers.