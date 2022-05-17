Modified On May 17, 2022 05:11 PM By Tarun for Kia EV6

The official bookings for the luxury EV will commence from May 26

It will be a CBU (imported) model and will be sold in limited numbers.

To be offered with a 77.4 kWh battery pack with a range of around 500 kilometres.

The EV6 will be available in rear-wheel and all-wheel drive options.

RWD variant to get a single motor, AWD to get dual motor setup.

To feature dual 12.3-inch curved screens for the driver’s display and infotainment, eight airbags, panoramic sunroof, and possibly, ADAS.

Expected to be priced around Rs 65 to Rs 70 lakh.

Kia is all set to launch its first dedicated EV in India, the EV6, in June. Ahead of the debut, we have the battery and performance figures. It will be brought as a CBU (imported) and will be sold in limited numbers (100 units). The official pre-launch bookings will begin from May 26.

The Kia EV6 will be offered with a 77.4kWh battery pack, which will offer a claimed range of around 500 kilometres (WLTP cycle). It will be offered with rear-wheel and all-wheel drive options. The RWD variant will get a single rear motor, and the AWD will get dual motor setup, with a motor installed on each axle.

The EV6 is a sporty electric crossover, with its dimensions similar to a mid-size SUV. It will be a feature-rich offering with full LED lighting, dual 12.3-inch curved displays for the instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment, ventilated and powered front seats, dual-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, eight airbags and multiple active safety features.

It’s also expected to be offered with ADAS (advanced driver assistance system), featuring automatic emergency braking, lane-keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and blind spot detection/monitoring.

The Kia EV6 is expected to be priced around Rs 65 lakh to Rs 70 lakh. It will rival the Volvo XC40 Recharge, which is priced at Rs 75 lakh. Meanwhile, Kia is also working on a mass-market EV for India, which will debut by 2025.