Here Are The 11 New Cars Expected To Arrive In April 2022

Published On Apr 01, 2022 01:58 PM By Sonny

This month will see the introduction of hybrid and CNG models

After the launch of some high volume models in March, the action will be sustained through to April. For a change, we don’t expect many new or updated SUVs this time and here’s a quick rundown of what is known to be coming in the fourth month of 2022:

Honda City e:HEV

Expected price: Rs 18 lakh

Rivals: None

India’s first mass market strong hybrid will be the hybrid version of the Honda City which will finally arrive here this month on April 14. It uses a self-charging strong hybrid setup comprising of two electric motors and a 1.5-litre petrol engine for a combined efficiency of around 30kmpl. The City’s hybrid variant will likely be based on the top trim with additional safety features and comforts. Honda will officially unveil the India-specific Honda City Hybrid in mid-April with the launch likely towards the end of the month.

Facelifted Maruti Ertiga and XL6

Expected price: Rs 8.5 lakh onwards

Rivals: Kia Carens

The Maruti MPVs are due for an update. Their 2022 versions have been spied testing with minor cosmetic tweaks front and rear. Its interior is expected to feature a fresh new theme with revised upholstery. The updated MPVs are also likely to get added features such as cruise control, updated instrument cluster, and the latest version of the Maruti infotainment system. The XL6 will get the same new features as the Ertiga.

Final Edition Volkswagen Polo

Expected price: Rs 9.5 lakh onwards

Rivals: Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz

The extensive stint of the fifth-gen Polo is coming to an end as Volkswagen will be discontinuing it until it is ready with the next-gen hatchback. To mark the farewell of the model that has been popular with driving enthusiasts, the Polo will be getting one final special edition variant that will be launched in April. This Special Edition is expected to get a host of cosmetic differences such as body graphics, a celebratory paint, insignias in the cabin and maybe different alloy wheels. It will likely be offered with just the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine but with choice of 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions.

Maruti Baleno and Toyota Glanza CNG

Expected price: Rs 8.2 lakh onwards

Rivals: None

The Maruti Baleno has been thoroughly updated but one update is still pending. It will be getting the option of a factory-fitted CNG kit for the first time ever with its 1.2-litre petrol engine. Like others, it will be limited to the manual variant only. It is expected to be offered with mid-spec Delta and Zeta variants at a premium of around a lakh over the petrol-manual version. If the Baleno gets CNG, the Toyota Glanza will get it too. Both CNG variants are expected to be introduced this April.

Hyundai Tucson

Expected price: Rs 25 lakh

Rivals: Jeep Compass, Citroen C5 Aircross, Volkswagen Tiguan

The facelifted Hyundai Tucson has been spied testing multiple times and it is expected to be launched sometime this month. In addition to its new styling inside-out, the 2022 Tucson will be the first Hyundai in India to offer ADAS tech. The Tucson is Hyundai India’s flagship offering and will be offered in a couple of feature-loaded trims. It is unknown which engines will be on offer but expect automatic transmissions and an AWD option too.

2022 Tata Nexon EV Long Range

Expected price: Rs 18 lakh

Rivals: None

Tata has been working on an update for the Nexon EV which has been spied testing more than once. It is expected to get a larger battery and reworked motor for increased range. It is also expected to get minor cosmetic tweaks and feature updates. The current Nexon EV has a 30.2kWh battery pack for an ARAI-claimed range of 312km.

Volvo XC40 Recharge

Price: Rs 75 lakh

Rivals: None

The all-electric Volvo XC40 Recharge has been lined up for launch in India since early 2021. Its price was recently leaked online but it is yet to be officially launched. The XC40 Recharge will be available in a single feature-loaded variant. It has a dual-motor setup and a WLTP-claimed range of 418km. Like the Nexon EV, the XC40 Recharge is the all-electric version of the regular XC40 with EV-centric styling details for the grille and bumpers.

Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo

Expected price: Rs 15 lakh

Rivals: Hyundai Creta, Volkswagen Taigun, Kia Seltos

The Skoda Kushaq compact SUV is due to get a Monte Carlo edition. Its primary differences are cosmetic such as the red exterior with blacked out roof, a similarly themed upholstery, and sporty black details around the car. It will likely be based on the top-spec variant of the Kushaq.

Unveilings not launches

New Tata Concept EV

The leading EV car brand in India will be unveiling a new EV concept on April 6. Tata has only released a handful of teasers to suggest that it will feature a new and sporty design. It is expected to preview the next generation of Tata EVs.

BMW i7 & Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

The all-electric iteration of the BMW 7 Series will be unveiled on April 20. It will debut the brand’s latest technology and will promise a range of over 600km in its most efficient variants.

Meanwhile, Mercedes will premiere the SUV version of the EQS luxury EV sedan on April 19. It will have the same underpinnings and a peak range of 600km. The interior will include the MBUX Hyperscreen that spans the width of the dashboard and the optional third row of seats in the back.