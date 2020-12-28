Government Extends Validity Of Vehicle Documents And Driver Licenses Till 31 March 2021

Published On Dec 28, 2020 12:59 PM By Sonny

A second extension for those whose driving licenses, registration and other important documents need immediate renewals

Since the lockdown was first implemented near the end of March 2020, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has issued advisories that extended the validity of various vehicular documents till December 31. With that date soon upon us and the pandemic crisis still existing, MoRTH has taken the cautious step to further extend the validity of these documents till end of March 2021.

The extension applies to documents whose validity expired since Feb 1, 2020, or would expire by March 31, 2021. The documents stated in the MoRTH advisory include driving licenses, registration certificates, permits and the like. It also mentions that the extension is meant to help citizens avail transport-related services while maintaining social distancing.

However, there are other transport deadlines which are fast approaching, such as FASTag being mandatory for all vehicles while Delhi is enforcing the High Security Registration Plates. You can read more about FASTag here and learn more about HSRP here .