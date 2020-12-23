Complete Guide To High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP) And Colour Coded Stickers - Where, Why And How To Get One?

Published On Dec 23, 2020 06:28 PM By Tarun

Here are all the details regarding HSRP, why is it mandatory to get one, where can you get it and all the other things you need to know

Recently, the Delhi Government introduced a hefty fine for all vehicles plying without High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP). The traffic police are now getting stricter with the fines as the number of offenders are increasing by the day. As of now, this rule is mandatory only in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and UP. Soon, other states will also start following the order. So, before you are caught by the police and made to pay a hefty fine, here is the complete guide to HSRP and all the steps to install it.

What Is an HSRP?

High-Security Registration Plate is a new type of number plate which is made of aluminium. These plates are tamper-proof and come with two non-reusable locks. To remove the number plate, you will have to break the lock. Once the lock is broken, you cannot install the same plate again and will have to purchase another one. The number plates will have a chromium-based Ashoka Chakra on the left, along with ‘IND’ written. The vehicle identification number will be laser encoded, which is easy to be scanned and difficult to be tampered with.

What Is A Colour Coded Sticker?

A colour coded sticker will indicate the fuel type of the car and the Bharat Stage. For petrol and CNG cars, you will get a blue sticker, orange for diesel cars and green for EVs. BS6 compliant cars will additionally have a green strip on the top of the sticker. You have to install the sticker on the windscreen from inside.

Why Is It Mandatory?

HSRPs are mandatory because they will primarily help in tracking a stolen vehicle. Old number plates came with number stickers which were easy to tamper. You could remove the stickers and change your vehicle identification number easily. Mostly, all the stolen vehicles end up with replaced number plates which makes it difficult to track them. With HSRP, the police can scan and track the number plate from the CCTVs installed on our roads. In case of any traffic offence done, the plate cannot be tampered with and the offender will be caught. Also, there are many cars that have fancy number plates inscribed in their regional language. The introduction of HSRP will prevent car owners from such antics. In a broader perspective, it will help the government with the digitization of data.

Colour-coded stickers will be quite beneficial in Delhi NCR where cars older than 15 years are not allowed to ply on the road. For petrol cars, the age limit is 15 years whereas, for diesel cars, it is 10 years. It will help traffic police identify which cars are old and no longer allowed on the road.

How Much Will It Cost?

For two-wheelers, installation of HSRP will cost you up to Rs 600 and that for a four-wheeler will be up to Rs 1,000, depending on the category. Colour coded stickers will cost you an additional Rs 100 and they will come with the HSRP itself. However, if you already have an HSRP installed, you also have the option of applying only for the colour coded sticker.

Where Can You Get Them Installed?

Residents of Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh can get the HSRP through www.bookmyhsrp.com portal. This website only works for vehicles registered in the above-mentioned states. After entering the details, you can book an appointment with your nearest dealership. Then on the appointment date, you will be required to head down to the dealership to get it installed. Now, residents of Noida, Lucknow and Ghaziabad can also avail the option of getting home delivery of HSRP. Otherwise, you can also get the HSRP by simply visiting your local RTO.

Who Will Be Caught And How Much Fine Will They Have To Pay?

Since this order is active only in Delhi, HP and UP, only these states are charging fines. Also, if your car is not registered in Delhi, you will not be caught in any of the 11 districts of Delhi. These rules are only for cars bearing DL, UP or HP in their number plates.

If you are liable for this offence, you will have to pay a fine of Rs 5,500. The transport department has levied this fine and it is the same for all the states.

What Is The Procedure For Installation?

Log in to www.bookmyhsrp.com portal

Select the HSRP option or colour coded sticker option

Enter the vehicle make (two-wheeler, four-wheeler and such)

Enter the brand of your vehicle (Maruti, Honda, Ford and such)

Select the state of registration

Select the option of a private vehicle or a commercial vehicle

Enter Fuel Type

Enter the vehicle type

Enter the Bharat Stage, Chassis Number, Engine Number, name of the owner, billing address, phone number and such

Enter the delivery details

Enter dealer information such as nearest dealership and locality

Book an appointment at the dealership

The last step would be to make online payment

Take the customer receipt and head down to the mention dealership at the given appointment slot