If you are planning to buy any Tata EV in July 2024, be ready to wait for up to three months to take your electric car home. To assist you in making an informed decision, we have detailed the waiting periods for the Tata Tiago EV, Tigor EV, Punch EV, and Nexon EV in the top 20 cities of India.

City Tata Tiago EV Tata Tigor EV Tata Punch EV Tata Nexon EV New Delhi 2.5-3 Months 2.5-3 Months 2.5 Months 3 Months Bengaluru 2 Months 2 Months 2 Months 2 Months Mumbai 3 Months 2 Months 2.5-3 Months 2 Months Hyderabad 1 Month 1 Month 1 Month 1 Month Pune 1-3 Months 2 Months 3 Months 2 Months Chennai 2.5 Months 2-2.5 Months 2-2.5 Months 2.5 Months Jaipur 2 Months 2 Months 2 Months 1 Months Ahmedabad 2 Months 1.5-2 Months 2 Months 2 Months Gurugram 2 Months 2 Months 2 Months 2 Months Lucknow 2 Months 2 Months 2 Months 2.5 Months Kolkata 2 Months 2 Months 2 Months 1 Month Thane 3 Months 2-2.5 Months 3 Months 2.5 Months Surat 3 Months 2 Months 2.5-3 Months 2 Months Ghaziabad 2 Months 2 Months 2 Months 2 Months Chandigarh 2 Months 2 Months 2 Months 2.5 Months Coimbatore 2 Months 2 Months 2 Months 1 Month Patna 2 Months 2 Months 2 Months 1 Month Faridabad 3 Months 2 Months 2.5-3 Months 2 Months Indore 2 Months 2 Months 2 Months 1 Month Noida 2 Months 2 Months 2 Months 2 Months

Key Takeaways

The most affordable EV on this list, the Tata Tiago EV, is experiencing an average wait time of 2 months this July. Its maximum waiting period may stretch up to 3 months in New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Surat, and Faridabad, however if you live in Hyderabad, you can get the delivery of the EV in 1 month.

The Tata Tigor EV is experiencing a similar average waiting period of around 2 months. Customers who booked the electric sedan in New Delhi,Chennai, and Thane will have to wait for more than 2.5 months to take their cars home.

The Tata Punch EV, which was launched earlier this year, is witnessing an average waiting period of 2 to 2.5 months in most cities. In Mumbai, Pune, Surat, Thane, and Faridabad, you may have to wait up to 3 months for delivery, while customers in Hyderabad can get delivery in 1 month.

The Tata Nexon EV sub-4m SUV is experiencing an average wait time of up to 2-2.5 months, while its maximum waiting period stretches to up to 3 months in New Delhi. However, the people in Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Coimbatore, Patna, and Indore can get delivery the soonest in 1 month.

Please note that the exact wait time for a new car can vary based on the variant and colour selected, and the stock available at the dealership. Please contact your nearest Tata dealership for more details.

