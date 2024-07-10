All
Get Ready To Wait Up To 3 Months To Bring A Tata EV Home This July

Published On Jul 10, 2024 08:01 AM By Yashika for Tata Tiago EV

The Tata Nexon EV boasts shorter waiting times of 1 month in six cities

Tata Tiago EV, Tigor EV, Punch EV, and Nexon EV

If you are planning to buy any Tata EV in July 2024, be ready to wait for up to three months to take your electric car home. To assist you in making an informed decision, we have detailed the waiting periods for the Tata Tiago EV, Tigor EV, Punch EV, and Nexon EV in the top 20 cities of India.

City

Tata Tiago EV

Tata Tigor EV 

Tata Punch EV

Tata Nexon EV

New Delhi

2.5-3 Months

2.5-3 Months

2.5 Months

3 Months

Bengaluru

2 Months

2 Months

2 Months

2 Months

Mumbai

3 Months

2 Months

2.5-3 Months

2 Months

Hyderabad

1 Month

1 Month

1 Month

1 Month

Pune

1-3 Months

2 Months

3 Months

2 Months

Chennai

2.5 Months

2-2.5 Months

2-2.5 Months

2.5 Months

Jaipur

2 Months

2 Months

2 Months

1 Months

Ahmedabad

2 Months

1.5-2 Months

2 Months

2 Months

Gurugram

2 Months

2 Months

2 Months

2 Months

Lucknow

2 Months

2 Months

2 Months

2.5 Months

Kolkata

2 Months

2 Months

2 Months

1 Month

Thane

3 Months

2-2.5 Months

3 Months

2.5 Months

Surat

3 Months

2 Months

2.5-3 Months

2 Months

Ghaziabad

2 Months

2 Months

2 Months

2 Months

Chandigarh

2 Months

2 Months

2 Months

2.5 Months

Coimbatore

2 Months

2 Months

2 Months

1 Month

Patna

2 Months

2 Months

2 Months

1 Month

Faridabad

3 Months

2 Months

2.5-3 Months

2 Months

Indore

2 Months

2 Months

2 Months

1 Month

Noida

2 Months

2 Months

2 Months

2 Months

Key Takeaways 

Tata Tiago EV

  • The most affordable EV on this list, the Tata Tiago EV, is experiencing an average wait time of 2 months this July. Its maximum waiting period may stretch up to 3 months in New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Surat, and Faridabad, however if you live in Hyderabad, you can get the delivery of the EV in 1 month.

  • The Tata Tigor EV is experiencing a similar average waiting period of around 2 months. Customers who booked the electric sedan in New Delhi,Chennai, and Thane will have to wait for more than 2.5 months to take their cars home.

Tata Punch EV

  • The Tata Punch EV, which was launched earlier this year, is witnessing an average waiting period of 2 to 2.5 months in most cities. In Mumbai, Pune, Surat, Thane, and Faridabad, you may have to wait up to 3 months for delivery, while customers in Hyderabad can get delivery in 1 month.

  • The Tata Nexon EV sub-4m SUV is experiencing an average wait time of up to 2-2.5 months, while its maximum waiting period stretches to up to 3 months in New Delhi. However, the people in Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Coimbatore, Patna, and Indore can get delivery the soonest in 1 month.

Please note that the exact wait time for a new car can vary based on the variant and colour selected, and the stock available at the dealership. Please contact your nearest Tata dealership for more details.

We need your city to customize your experience