Ferrari SUV (Purosangue) Spied Undisguised For The First Time

The SUV seems to have taken styling cues from new Ferrari models

Ferrari’s first-ever SUV seems almost production-ready, expected to debut soon.

Spied model had split headlamps, a tall grille, and cladding around the wheel arches.

A similar taillamp design as the 296GTB, along with a large diffuser.

Not confirmed, but could get Ferrari’s latest 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 hybrid.

The first-ever Ferrari SUV has been a long time coming, and now, it has been finally spotted without any camouflage. It’s still likely a pre-production version but it gives us a good idea of what the final model will look like.

The Ferrari SUV, likely to be called the Purosangue, seems to share design elements from other, more recent models in the lineup. While the split headlamps seem inspired by the SF90 Stradale, certain other styling cues are similar to those seen on the Portofino. A distinctive element here is the large grille on the taller front end, and the ‘SUV’-ness is evident from the cladding around the front wheel arches.

At the back, the taillamp design is similar to the 296GTB, and the tall rear diffuser on the spied model looks like cladding. It also features quad-exit exhausts to underscore its performance-focused demeanour.

Ferrari is expected to provide the SUV with one of its turbocharged engines. Speculation is rife that it could be some form of the 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 hybrid that debuted in the 296GTB, where it makes 830PS. While it certainly seems like curtains on naturally aspirated V12s, there might be a special version of the Purosangue with a V12 that could be introduced going forward.

While the Purosangue has been in development for a long time, the wait seems to be nearly over as Ferrari has reportedly confirmed that the SUV will be going into production in 2022. When launched, it will be a direct rival to the Lamborghini Urus, Aston Martin DBX, and the Bentley Bentayga.

