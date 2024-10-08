Explore The BYD eMAX 7 In These 15 Real-life Images

Published On Oct 08, 2024 07:46 PM By Shreyash for BYD eMAX 7

The eMAX 7 now bears a strong resemblance to the BYD Atto 3 electric SUV

The BYD eMAX 7, which is essentially the facelifted version of the BYD e6 electric MPV, is now on sale in India. The eMAX 7 features design updates, updated interior, and a higher claimed driving range. Let’s explore all the changes on the eMAX 7 electric MPV in 15 real life images.

Front

The eMAX 7 now bears a strong resemblance to the BYD Atto 3 electric SUV from the front. It features redesigned LED headlights and a grille similar to the Atto 3, complete with the ‘BYD’ badge in the centre. The bumper design has also been revised, giving the eMAX 7 a sleeker appearance compared to its predecessor. There's also a radar module at the centre of the bumper which confirms that this updated BYD MPV also gets advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) features.

Side

The overall silhouette of the BYD eMAX 7 still remains same as the e6 MPV, and even the windowline remains unchanged. The window beltline on both sides have been finished in chrome giving it a premium look. The eMAX 7 sits on the new dual-tone 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

The charging flap is also placed on the rear fender on the driver’s side.

Rear

The updated BYD MPV now gets revised connected LED tail lights with revised internal elements. There’s also an extended roof spoiler, and a sleek looking bumper with chrome garish.

When all three-rows are in use, the eMAX 7 offers a boot loading capacity of 180 litres which can be increased to up to 580 litres by folding down last row seats.

Interior

Inside, it gets a dual-tone black and brown cabin theme, where the dashboard is finished in all-black and has a chrome strip running across its width.

It can be had in both 6- and 7-seater layouts, and the seats are covered in brown leatherette upholstery. The door pads also get soft-touch leatherette padding.

In terms of features, the eMAX 7 comes loaded with amenities like 12.8-inch rotating touchscreen infotainment system, a 5-inch digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, a fixed panoramic glass roof, automatic climate control, a wireless phone charger, a 6-speaker sound system, and a powered tailgate.

Its safety features include 6 airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a 360-degree camera, and Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) with features like lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and autonomous emergency braking.

Powertrain Options

BYD offers the eMAX 7 with two battery pack options, which are detailed in the table below:

Battery Pack 55.4 kWh 71.8 kWh Power 163 PS 204 PS Torque 310 Nm 310 Nm Claimed Range (NEDC) 420 km 530 km

NEDC - New European Driving Cycle

The eMAX 7 supports DC fast charging of up to 115 kW. The smaller battery pack supports DC fast charging of up to 89 kW. Both battery packs also support AC charging of up to 7 kW.

Price Range & Rivals

The BYD eMAX 7 is priced between Rs 26.90 lakh and Rs 29.90 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India). The BYD eMAX 7 has no direct rival in the Indian market, but it can be regarded as an EV alternative to the Toyota Innova Hycross and Toyota Innova Crysta.

