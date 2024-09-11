MG Windsor EV's Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) Rental Program Explained

Modified On Sep 11, 2024 04:51 PM By CarDekho for MG Windsor EV

The Windsor EV’s price doesn’t include the battery pack’s cost, but you need to pay for the battery usage, which is what we’ll be talking about in this article

The MG Windsor EV has been launched in India at an aggressive price of Rs 9.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). And while its pricing puts it on par with the Tata Punch EV, the specifications and features onboard make it a rival to the Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV400. MG has achieved such aggressive pricing for the Windsor EV by introducing a unique service called “Battery-as-a-Service” rental program.

What is this service all about? That’s what we’ll be clearing the air in this article:

MG Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) Explained

MG has achieved such an aggressive price for the Windsor EV by not including the cost of the battery pack with the vehicle.

You need to pay for the usage of the battery pack which stands at Rs 3.5 per km.

This service is somewhat similar to what most people do for RO purifiers at your home, where you don’t have to pay to buy the machine, but you need to pay rent to use the machine.

The advantage of this is that you get to buy the vehicle at a much lower cost than your typical EV.

But then the complicated bit is that you need to pay for the usage of the battery pack.

Customers will have to recharge the battery pack for a minimum of 1,500 km, which costs Rs 5,250 (Rs 3.5 x 1500 km).

Bear in mind that you need to pay for the charging cost as well, which is separate from the money you’ll be shelling out for battery rental.

MG is curbing that additional pinch of charging cost initially by offering free fast charging through the carmaker’s charging network for a year for an initial lot of customers (how much of them will benefit is yet to be mentioned).

The carmaker is offering a lifetime warranty for the first owner, but if you sell the car, the warranty gets rolled back to 8 years or 1.6 lakh km, whichever is earlier.

Also Read: MG Windsor EV: Test Drives, Bookings And Delivery Timelines Explained

MG Windsor EV: Overview

The Windsor EV is the third electric offering from MG Motor India after the Comet EV and ZS EV. It boasts quirky styling with connected LED lighting elements at the front and rear and minimalist styling touches. Other highlights include 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and flush-fitting door handles.

Inside, the Windsor EV gets a minimalistic dashboard that’s dominated by two screens: a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment and an 8.8-inch digital driver’s display. The cabin comes finished in black with plenty of contrasting copper-coloured elements. Comfort for rear seat occupants has been prioritized with reclining rear seats that can be adjusted up to 135 degrees.

The Windsor EV gets features such as the aforementioned screens, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, 256-colour ambient lighting, panoramic glass roof, wireless phone charger and ventilated front seats. Safety is taken care of by six airbags, 360-degree camera, rear parking sensors and electronic stability control.

MG Windsor EV: Powertrain Option

Here are the detailed specifications of the MG Windsor EV:

Parameters MG Windsor EV Power 136 PS Torque 200 Nm Battery Pack 38 kWh MIDC-claimed Range 331 km Fast Charging From 10 To 80 Percent (50 kW) 55 minutes

MG Windsor EV: Rivals

The MG Windsor EV’s starting price puts it in contention with the Tata Punch EV. But its specifications and features make it an alternative to the Mahindra XUV400 and Tata Nexon EV.

