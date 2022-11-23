Published On Nov 23, 2022 04:57 PM By Tarun for Tata Tigor EV

And with that, buyers will also get more driving range (claimed)

Existing owners of EV can get multi-mode regen, TPMS, tyre puncture repair kit and Smartwatch connectivity.

Features introduced as part of new Tigor XZ+ Lux variant launch.

With regenerative braking the Tigor EV now has a range of 315km.

New features can be added via a free software upgrade, available from December 20.

Priced from Rs 12.49 lakh to Rs 13.75 lakh (ex-showroom),

Tata has updated the Tigor EV with more features, a new exterior shade and a new top-spec XZ+ Lux variant. However, those who already own the Tigor EV can also get some of the new features for FREE!

Like Tata did with the launch of the Nexon EV Prime, existing owners of the electric sedan can get features such as multi-mode regeneration, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), tyre puncture repair kit and Smartwatch connectivity (only for the existing XZ+ and XZ+ DT variants), through a free software update. Buyers can visit the authorized service centre after December 20 and get the feature upgrade.

The Tigor EV is already equipped with a seven-inch touchscreen system, auto AC, dual front airbags, and rear parking camera. New buyers can also look at the newly added XZ+ Lux variant for features like leatherette upholstery, leather-wrapped steering wheel, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlamps and cruise control. It also gets a new Magnetic red exterior shade and the top-spec variant can be opted with a black roof.

Thanks to the addition of multi-mode regenerative braking, the claimed range has now increased by 9km, up to 315km on a single charge. This is applicable for the existing Tigor EV owners as well after the free feature update.

The electric subcompact sedan continues with a 26kWh battery pack and a 75PS motor delivering 170Nm. A 25kW fast-charger takes around an hour to charge the sedan’s battery to up to 80 per cent.

The Tata Tigor EV now costs from Rs 12.49 lakh to Rs 13.75 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). There’s no direct rival for the electric sedan but it can be seen as an alternative to the Tata Tiago EV or the upcoming Citroen C3 electric.

