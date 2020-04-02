Coronavirus Lockdown: GoMechanic Introduces Special Initiative For All Essential Services Vehicles

Published On Apr 02, 2020 08:00 AM By Rohit

GoMechanic will offer support to essential and emergency service vehicles such as ambulances and police vehicles

All labour and service charges will be completely waived off

All bookings to be forwarded to functional workshops.

Inspection and basic validation of vehicles to be carried out.

If any service centre is closed, GoMechanic will send its nearest mechanic to the spot for repair.

The GoMechanic team can be reached on 08398970970.

With India’s tally of coronavirus (COVID-19) affected cases going beyond the 1500 mark, it’s the real-life heroes including the police and doctors who are working relentlessly to fight and reduce the pandemic from spreading further across the nation. In order to help them carry out their work at maximum efficiency, GoMechanic, a network of technology-enabled car service centres, has come up with the #OpenForHeroes initiative.

Under this, it will offer support to all essential and emergency service vehicles such as ambulances and police vehicles. GoMechanic says that all bookings made by anyone from the essential services will be forwarded to a functional workshop as per that city’s policy. Additionally, GoMechanic will also waive off all the labour and service charges while the actuals will be charged as per consumptions.

In case any service centre cannot be operational as per the state law, the GoMechanic team will send its nearest available mechanic to the spot for repairing. The team can be contacted on 08398970970 for any support required.

While India observes a complete lockdown for 21 days, citizens are heavily dependent on all essential services like water and electricity. So, it is important that all the essential services continue to remain available as much as possible while we continue to stay safe at home by practising social distancing and proper sanitisation of ourselves, including our vehicles .