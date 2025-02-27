Check Out How The MG Comet EV Blackstorm Edition Looks In Comparison To The Standard Version

Along with cosmetic changes, the Blackstorm edition gets two additional speakers

Comet EV has joined the list of MG’s offerings that have received the special Blackstrom edition. Similar to the other models, the Blackstorm edition offers a new cosmetic look to the EV. Bookings for the special edition are already open with a token amount of Rs 11,000. Here is a quick comparison between the design aspects of the MG Comet EV Blackstorm edition and the standard version.

Front

The Blackstorm edition of the Comet EV has a Starry Black exterior shade along with red accents on the skid plate and the bumper.. A new addition to the front is the ‘Morris Garages’ badging, present in a red accent above the connected LED DRLs.

Side

While design elements remain the same, the steel wheel covers and door cladding now boast a red accent. The exterior colour shade, Starry Black, is also available with the standard Comet EV without the red accents.

Interior

While the dashboard retains the same theme as the standard Comet, the fabric-upholstered seats are now in an all-black shade with ‘Blackstorm’ badging embossed in red on the headrests.

In terms of features, the Blackstorm edition is based on the fully loaded Executive variant and comes with dual 10.25-inch touchscreens (driver display and infotainment), wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, manual AC, keyless entry, and powered ORVMs. The speaker system, however, is upgraded on the Blackstorm, with the addition of two more speakers.

To ensure passenger safety, the Blackstorm edition comes with two airbags (as standard), a reverse parking camera, tyre pressure monitoring system, an anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brake force distribution (EBD), and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

Powertrain

The Blackstorm edition retains the powertrain available with the standard variant, technical specifications of which are as follows:

Battery Pack 17.3 Power 42 PS Torque 110 Nm Claimed Range 230 km

The battery supports a 7.4 kW charger, which takes the battery from 0 to 100 percent in 2.5 hours.

Price And Rivals

The price of the MG Comet EV Blackstorm ranges from Rs 7.80 lakh for the battery rental program up to Rs 9.81 lakh for the full price. The battery rental program requires a payment of Rs 2.5 per km. The EV can be considered an affordable option to the likes of the Tata Tiago EV and Citroen eC3.

