CarDekho Launches Second Mega Refurbishment Centre For Used Cars

Published On May 31, 2022 04:27 PM By CarDekho

The first centre was opened in NCR while the new outlet is functional in Mumbai

After introducing our first mega refurbishment centre for used cars in NCR, we are pleased to share the opening of the second such centre in Mumbai. The new outlet will be in charge of the entire refurbishing process and setting quality benchmarks through the state-of-the-art infrastructure, while optimising cost through scale of operations. The company plans to open 20 such refurbishment centres across India in the near future.

Once fully operational, the centre will employ more than 100 employees to handle the 1,000 cars-per-month refurbishment capacity. Thanks to the best-in-class in-house refurbishment centres, we can ensure that all vehicles offered by us are of the highest quality.

Benefits Of Purchasing A Car From CarDekho

We offer a 7 days ‘No Questions Asked’ money-back guarantee on all cars where you can test-own the car and return it if not satisfied. We also provide 6 months of warranty and complementary PAN-India roadside assistance (RSA) for all car buyers. Not only that, a free insurance package and RC transfer are also included with the car.

Sharad Saxena, CEO - Used Car Business, CarDekho Group, said, “The opening of our mega refurbishment centre in Mumbai marks another milestone for the company in its quest to provide the best pre-owned vehicles to its customers. The cars refurbished at this centre will carry CarDekho’s trust that offers reliability, affordability and unmatched satisfaction. This centre integrates the Group’s best know-how and reinforces our vision to disrupt the personal mobility space in India. We want our customers to live our promise of ‘Bharosa Kar Ke Dekho’.”

What Does The Refurbishment Centre Include?

The refurbishment centre is equipped with state-of-the-art Brake, Suspension and Side Slip Tester, Hitech Pneumatic Tools and Equipment, and 3D Wheel Alignment. There’s also Wheel Balancing, mechanised Tyre Changing, Air Conditioning Service, Injector and Spark Plug Cleaning and a fully mechanised Bodyshop with Electric Dent Pullers, Double action sanders with vacuum extractors, Infrared Heating Machine and fully functional heated Downdraft Paint Booth along with in-house paint mixing facility for high-quality painting.