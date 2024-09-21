All
BYD eMAX 7 Bookings Open Ahead Of Launch In October 2024

Published On Sep 21, 2024 10:00 AM By CarDekho for BYD eMAX 7

If you are among the first 1,000 customers for the new eMAX 7, BYD will offer benefits worth Rs 51,000

BYD eMAX 7 bookings open

  • Bookings for the updated e6, now called the BYD eMAX 7, have commenced. 

  • Customers can reserve their eMAX 7 at authorised dealerships or on BYD’s website for Rs 51,000. 

  • Along with benefits worth Rs 51,000, BYD is offering a complimentary charger of up to 7 kW to the first 1,000 customers. 

  • Expected features include a 12.8-inch rotating touchscreen infotainment system, wireless phone charging, and ventilated front seats. 

  • Launch scheduled for October 8, 2024.

The facelifted BYD e6 MPV, which will now be known as the BYD eMAX 7 in India, is all set to be launched on October 8. Ahead of its price announcement, BYD has now commenced bookings for the updated all-electric MPV. If you are planning to get one, you can reserve yours for a token amount of Rs 51,000 at authorised dealerships and on BYD’s website.

BYD eMAX 7 Booking Offers

BYD is offering special benefits to the first 1,000 customers who book the new eMAX 7 by October 8, 2024, and take delivery by March 25, 2025. According to the Chinese carmaker, these benefits are valued at Rs 51,000, and BYD will also provide a complimentary charger of up to 7 kW during delivery, along with the above mentioned benefits.

BYD eMAX 7 Design

BYD eMAX 7 side

Although BYD has not revealed the eMAX 7 in India, it is sold globally as the M6. Design-wise, it looks similar to the outgoing e6 but features updated LED headlights and a new grille, which looks inspired from the Atto 3. Additionally, it includes a fresh set of alloy wheels, redesigned bumpers, and an updated LED tail light setup.

BYD eMAX 7 Interior and Features

Unlike the exterior, we do have information on its interior, as BYD India earlier confirmed that the eMAX 7 will be offered in a 6-seating layout configuration. We also expect it to borrow other interior design elements from the M6, including a dual-tone cabin theme and an overall updated layout with a revised centre console and a new drive mode selector.

BYD eMAX 7 interior

Expected features in the BYD eMAX 7 include a 12.8-inch rotating touchscreen infotainment system, wireless phone charger, panoramic glass roof, and ventilated front seats. In terms of safety, it is expected to feature six airbags, a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and all-wheel disc brakes. Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features such as autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and blind spot monitoring are also expected to be included.

Also Read: Mahindra Thar Roxx VIN 0001 Sold At Rs 1.31 Crore

BYD eMAX 7 Powertrain Specifications

Globally, the BYD eMAX 7 is offered with two battery pack options: 55.4 kWh and 71.8 kWh. The former is coupled to a single electric motor setup that puts out 163 PS, while the latter is mated to a 204 PS single electric motor setup. Powertrain specifications of the India-spec eMAX 7 are yet to be confirmed, but the international-spec eMAX 7 delivers a NEDC (New European Driving Cycle) claimed range of up to 530 km.

BYD eMAX 7 Expected Price and Rivals

BYD eMAX 7 rear

Pricing-wise, the BYD eMAX 7 is expected to cost more than the e6, which is priced at Rs 29.15 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). It will serve as an all-electric alternative to MPVs like the Toyota Innova Hycross and Toyota Innova Crysta.

