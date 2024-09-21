BYD eMAX 7 Bookings Open Ahead Of Launch In October 2024
If you are among the first 1,000 customers for the new eMAX 7, BYD will offer benefits worth Rs 51,000
Bookings for the updated e6, now called the BYD eMAX 7, have commenced.
Customers can reserve their eMAX 7 at authorised dealerships or on BYD’s website for Rs 51,000.
Along with benefits worth Rs 51,000, BYD is offering a complimentary charger of up to 7 kW to the first 1,000 customers.
Expected features include a 12.8-inch rotating touchscreen infotainment system, wireless phone charging, and ventilated front seats.
Launch scheduled for October 8, 2024.
The facelifted BYD e6 MPV, which will now be known as the BYD eMAX 7 in India, is all set to be launched on October 8. Ahead of its price announcement, BYD has now commenced bookings for the updated all-electric MPV. If you are planning to get one, you can reserve yours for a token amount of Rs 51,000 at authorised dealerships and on BYD’s website.
BYD eMAX 7 Booking Offers
BYD is offering special benefits to the first 1,000 customers who book the new eMAX 7 by October 8, 2024, and take delivery by March 25, 2025. According to the Chinese carmaker, these benefits are valued at Rs 51,000, and BYD will also provide a complimentary charger of up to 7 kW during delivery, along with the above mentioned benefits.
BYD eMAX 7 Design
Although BYD has not revealed the eMAX 7 in India, it is sold globally as the M6. Design-wise, it looks similar to the outgoing e6 but features updated LED headlights and a new grille, which looks inspired from the Atto 3. Additionally, it includes a fresh set of alloy wheels, redesigned bumpers, and an updated LED tail light setup.
BYD eMAX 7 Interior and Features
Unlike the exterior, we do have information on its interior, as BYD India earlier confirmed that the eMAX 7 will be offered in a 6-seating layout configuration. We also expect it to borrow other interior design elements from the M6, including a dual-tone cabin theme and an overall updated layout with a revised centre console and a new drive mode selector.
Expected features in the BYD eMAX 7 include a 12.8-inch rotating touchscreen infotainment system, wireless phone charger, panoramic glass roof, and ventilated front seats. In terms of safety, it is expected to feature six airbags, a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and all-wheel disc brakes. Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features such as autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and blind spot monitoring are also expected to be included.
BYD eMAX 7 Powertrain Specifications
Globally, the BYD eMAX 7 is offered with two battery pack options: 55.4 kWh and 71.8 kWh. The former is coupled to a single electric motor setup that puts out 163 PS, while the latter is mated to a 204 PS single electric motor setup. Powertrain specifications of the India-spec eMAX 7 are yet to be confirmed, but the international-spec eMAX 7 delivers a NEDC (New European Driving Cycle) claimed range of up to 530 km.
BYD eMAX 7 Expected Price and Rivals
Pricing-wise, the BYD eMAX 7 is expected to cost more than the e6, which is priced at Rs 29.15 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). It will serve as an all-electric alternative to MPVs like the Toyota Innova Hycross and Toyota Innova Crysta.
