The carmaker has also registered more than 600 bookings for the new base-spec and Cosmo Black edition variants of the Atto 3

BYD started its India innings in 2013 with the introduction of an electric bus in Chennai.

It launched the new base-spec Dynamic variant of the Atto 3 in July 2024.

The Atto 3 is available with two battery packs and has a claimed range of up to 521 km.

It features a 12.8-inch rotating touchscreen, a 360-degree camera, and ADAS.

BYD has priced the electric SUV from Rs 24.99 lakh to Rs 33.99 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India).

It’s been 11 years since BYD started its electric journey in India with the introduction of its first electric bus in Chennai on August 20 in 2013. As part of the anniversary, the introductory price of the BYD Atto 3’s new base-spec Dynamic variant has been extended further. The Chinese EV maker has also announced that the Dynamic variant and the new Cosmo Black edition have received more than 600 bookings within a month of their launch.

Price Range Of BYD Atto 3

Variant Price (ex-showroom pan-India) Dynamic Rs 24.99 lakh (introductory) Premium Rs 29.85 lakh Superior Rs 33.99 lakh

Apart from the base-spec variant, prices of the mid-spec Premium and range-topping Superior trims have remained the same as well.

Electric Powertrain Details

While bringing out a new entry-level variant of the SUV, BYD also introduced a smaller battery pack option with the Atto 3. Details of the technical specifications are given below:

Specification Dynamic Premium Superior Battery Pack 49.92 kWh 60.48 kWh 60.48 kWh No of electric motor 1 1 1 Power 204 PS 204 PS 204 PS Torque 310 Nm 310 Nm 310 Nm Claimed Range (ARAI) 468 km 521 km 521 km

The BYD’s Blade Battery can be juiced up from 0-80 percent in just 50 minutes using a DC fast charger. The base variant supports only a 70 kW DC charging option, while the other variants support up to 80 kW fast charging.

What Tech Does It Get?

BYD has provided the Atto 3 with a 12.8-inch rotating touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an 8-speaker sound system, a panoramic sunroof, and a 6-way power-adjustable driver seat. Its safety net comprises seven airbags (as standard), electronic stability program (ESP), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a 360-degree camera, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

BYD Atto 3 Competitors

The BYD Atto 3 fights it out with the MG ZS EV and will serve as a rival to the upcoming Maruti eVX and Hyundai Creta EV.

