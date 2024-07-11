Modified On Jul 11, 2024 05:07 PM By Samarth for BYD Atto 3

The BYD electric SUV offers a choice between two battery packs, while the ZS EV has only one option, but starts at a much lower price than the BYD EV

With the launch of two new variants, the BYD Atto 3, now gets a more affordable variant and a smaller 49.92 kWh battery pack option. The MG ZS EV, already available with a similar capacity battery pack, is now a more closely priced rival to the newly introduced BYD variants. Let’s compare the detailed specifications of these two electric SUVs:

Price

BYD Atto 3 MG ZS EV Price Rs 24.99 lakh to Rs 33.99 lakh Rs 18.98 lakh to Rs 25.44 lakh

The MG ZS EV has a lower starting price, undercutting the newly launched base-spec variant of the BYD Atto 3 by Rs 6 lakh.

Even when the top-spec variants of the two EVs are considered, it’s BYD’s electric SUV that is priced significantly higher than the MG EV.

Dimensions

Model BYD Atto 3 MG ZS EV Length 4455 mm 4323 mm Width 1875 mm 1809 mm Height 1615 mm 1649 mm Wheelbase 2720 mm 2585 mm

In terms of dimensions, the Atto 3 is 132 mm longer and 66 mm wider than the ZS EV.

While the ZS EV is 34 mm taller than the Atto 3, it has a shorter wheelbase by 135 mm..

Powertrain

Specifications BYD Atto 3 MG ZS EV Battery Capacity 49.92 kWh 60.48 kWh 50.3 kWh ARAI-claimed range 468 km 521 km 461 km No. of electric motor 1 1 1 Power 204 PS 204 PS 176 PS Torque 310 Nm 310 Nm 280 Nm

The BYD Atto 3 now offers two battery pack options: 49.92 kWh and 60.48 kWh, while the MG ZS EV has a single 50.3 kWh option.

The Atto 3’s smaller battery pack provides a slightly higher ARAI-claimed range than the ZS EV, and its electric motor produces 28 PS and 30 Nm more output than the latter.

However, all variants of the BYD Atto 3 get the same electric motor, offering the same power output, with the top-spec variants getting a larger battery pack with a claimed range of up to 521 km.

Charging

Charging time BYD Atto 3 MG ZS EV DC Fast charger (0-80 per cent) 50 minutes (70 kW/ 80 kW charger) 60 minutes (50kW charger) AC charger (0-100 per cent) 8 hours (49.92 kWh battery) 9.5 hours to 10 hours (60.48 kWh battery) 8.5 to 9 hours (with 7.4 kW charger)

The Atto 3 supports a 70 kW DC fast charger on the entry-spec variant with the smaller battery pack and 80 kW on other variants, allowing it to charge from 0-80 percent in just 50 minutes. However, the ZS EV comes with a 50 kW DC fast charging option, taking 60 minutes to achieve the same charge.

Using an AC charger, the Atto 3 can be charged from 0 to 100 percent in 8 hours for the lower variant and it takes up to 10 hours for the top-spec variants. The ZS EV takes almost 1 hour less for the same task.

Features

Features BYD Atto 3 MG ZS EV Exterior Adaptive LED headlights

LED DRLs

LED taillights

18-inch alloy wheels

Connected LED tail lights

Roof rails Auto-LED headlights with follow-me home function

LED DRLs

LED taillights

17-inch alloy wheels

Roof rails Interior Dual-tone black & blue cabin theme with silver inserts

Leather seat upholstery

60:40 split folding rear seats

Front centre armrest with storage

Rear centre armrest with cupholders

Height adjustable headrests for rear seats

Rear parcel tray Dual-tone black and beige cabin theme

Leather seat upholstery

60:40 split folding rear seats

Front centre armrest with storage

Rear centre armrest with cupholders

Height adjustable headrests for all seats

Rear parcel tray Comfort & Convenience Push-button start/stop

Power folding and electrically adjustable ORVMs with heating function

Panoramic sunroof

Ambient lighting

5-inch digital driver’s display

Auto AC with rear vents

Wireless phone charger

6-way power-adjustable driver’s seat

4-way front adjustable passenger seat

Keyless entry

Power window with driver side one-touch down Push-button start/stop

Power folding and electrically adjustable ORVMs with heating function

Tilt adjustment for the steering wheel

Panoramic sunroof

7-inch digital driver’s display

Automatic AC with rear vents

Wireless phone charger

6-way power-adjustable driver’s seat

Keyless entry

Power window with driver side one-touch up/down Infotainment 12.8-inch rotating touchscreen infotainment system

8-speakers

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system

6-speaker music system

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay OTA update

Connected car technology Safety 7 airbags (standard)

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

360-degree camera with blind view monitor

Electronic stability control (ESC)

ABS with EBD

Front and rear parking sensors

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Rear defogger

Electronic parking brake with auto hold

All wheel disc brakes

Hill-descent control

ISOFIX child seat anchorages 6 airbags (standard)

Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

360-degree camera with blind spot monitor

Electronic stability control (ESC)

ABS with EBD

Rear parking sensors

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Rear fog lamps

Rear defogger

All wheel disc brakes

Electronic parking brake with auto hold

Rain-sensing wipers

Hill-climb assist

Hill-descent control

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

Key Takeaways

Both the electric SUV gets common features like a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charger, push start/stop button, keyless entry, and 6-way power adjustable driver seat. In terms of safety, both get a 360-degree camera, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), all-wheel disc brakes and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) as well.

That said, the Atto 3 has certain feature advantages over the ZS EV in the form of a bigger 12.8-inch touchscreen system, an 8-speaker music system, and 4-way adjustable front passenger seat, and an additional airbag as well.

The ZS EV, on the other hand, also has some unique features such as height adjustable headrests for all the seats (Atto 3 gets only at the rear), a bigger 7-inch digital driver's display, and connected car tech which is a miss in the Atto 3.

Verdict

If you prefer more features, including a bigger touchscreen, a futuristic cabin, a more powerful electric SUV along with a higher claimed range figure, and extra safety features like an additional airbag, the BYD Atto 3 can be your pick. However, if you want a premium electric car with a similar battery pack as offered on the base-spec Atto 3 but at a lower price, then the ZS EV should be your choice with a near identical features set. Which one would you choose? Let us know in the comments!

Follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for all the latest automotive updates

Read More on : BYD Atto 3 Automatic