2024 BYD Atto 3 vs MG ZS EV : Specifications Comparison
The BYD electric SUV offers a choice between two battery packs, while the ZS EV has only one option, but starts at a much lower price than the BYD EV
With the launch of two new variants, the BYD Atto 3, now gets a more affordable variant and a smaller 49.92 kWh battery pack option. The MG ZS EV, already available with a similar capacity battery pack, is now a more closely priced rival to the newly introduced BYD variants. Let’s compare the detailed specifications of these two electric SUVs:
Price
|
BYD Atto 3
|
MG ZS EV
|
Price
|
Rs 24.99 lakh to Rs 33.99 lakh
|
Rs 18.98 lakh to Rs 25.44 lakh
-
The MG ZS EV has a lower starting price, undercutting the newly launched base-spec variant of the BYD Atto 3 by Rs 6 lakh.
-
Even when the top-spec variants of the two EVs are considered, it’s BYD’s electric SUV that is priced significantly higher than the MG EV.
Dimensions
|
Model
|
BYD Atto 3
|
MG ZS EV
|
Length
|
4455 mm
|
4323 mm
|
Width
|
1875 mm
|
1809 mm
|
Height
|
1615 mm
|
1649 mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2720 mm
|
2585 mm
-
In terms of dimensions, the Atto 3 is 132 mm longer and 66 mm wider than the ZS EV.
-
While the ZS EV is 34 mm taller than the Atto 3, it has a shorter wheelbase by 135 mm..
Powertrain
|
Specifications
|
BYD Atto 3
|
MG ZS EV
|
Battery Capacity
|
49.92 kWh
|
60.48 kWh
|
50.3 kWh
|
ARAI-claimed range
|
468 km
|
521 km
|
461 km
|
No. of electric motor
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
Power
|
204 PS
|
204 PS
|
176 PS
|
Torque
|
310 Nm
|
310 Nm
|
280 Nm
-
The BYD Atto 3 now offers two battery pack options: 49.92 kWh and 60.48 kWh, while the MG ZS EV has a single 50.3 kWh option.
-
The Atto 3’s smaller battery pack provides a slightly higher ARAI-claimed range than the ZS EV, and its electric motor produces 28 PS and 30 Nm more output than the latter.
-
However, all variants of the BYD Atto 3 get the same electric motor, offering the same power output, with the top-spec variants getting a larger battery pack with a claimed range of up to 521 km.
Charging
|
Charging time
|
BYD Atto 3
|
MG ZS EV
|
DC Fast charger (0-80 per cent)
|
50 minutes (70 kW/ 80 kW charger)
|
60 minutes (50kW charger)
|
AC charger (0-100 per cent)
|
8 hours (49.92 kWh battery) 9.5 hours to 10 hours (60.48 kWh battery)
|
8.5 to 9 hours (with 7.4 kW charger)
-
The Atto 3 supports a 70 kW DC fast charger on the entry-spec variant with the smaller battery pack and 80 kW on other variants, allowing it to charge from 0-80 percent in just 50 minutes. However, the ZS EV comes with a 50 kW DC fast charging option, taking 60 minutes to achieve the same charge.
-
Using an AC charger, the Atto 3 can be charged from 0 to 100 percent in 8 hours for the lower variant and it takes up to 10 hours for the top-spec variants. The ZS EV takes almost 1 hour less for the same task.
Features
|
Features
|
BYD Atto 3
|
MG ZS EV
|
Exterior
|
|
|
Interior
|
|
|
Comfort & Convenience
|
|
|
Infotainment
|
|
|
Safety
|
|
Key Takeaways
-
Both the electric SUV gets common features like a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charger, push start/stop button, keyless entry, and 6-way power adjustable driver seat. In terms of safety, both get a 360-degree camera, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), all-wheel disc brakes and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) as well.
-
That said, the Atto 3 has certain feature advantages over the ZS EV in the form of a bigger 12.8-inch touchscreen system, an 8-speaker music system, and 4-way adjustable front passenger seat, and an additional airbag as well.
-
The ZS EV, on the other hand, also has some unique features such as height adjustable headrests for all the seats (Atto 3 gets only at the rear), a bigger 7-inch digital driver's display, and connected car tech which is a miss in the Atto 3.
Verdict
If you prefer more features, including a bigger touchscreen, a futuristic cabin, a more powerful electric SUV along with a higher claimed range figure, and extra safety features like an additional airbag, the BYD Atto 3 can be your pick. However, if you want a premium electric car with a similar battery pack as offered on the base-spec Atto 3 but at a lower price, then the ZS EV should be your choice with a near identical features set. Which one would you choose? Let us know in the comments!
