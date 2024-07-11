All
2024 BYD Atto 3 vs MG ZS EV : Specifications Comparison

Modified On Jul 11, 2024 05:07 PM By Samarth for BYD Atto 3

  • 1.1K Views
  • Write a comment

The BYD electric SUV offers a choice between two battery packs, while the ZS EV has only one option, but starts at a much lower price than the BYD EV

2024 BYD Atto 3 vs MG ZS EV

With the launch of two new variants, the BYD Atto 3, now gets a more affordable variant and a smaller 49.92 kWh battery pack option. The MG ZS EV, already available with a similar capacity battery pack, is now a more closely priced rival to the newly introduced BYD variants. Let’s compare the detailed specifications of these two electric SUVs:

Price

 

BYD Atto 3

MG ZS EV

Price

Rs 24.99 lakh to Rs 33.99 lakh

Rs 18.98 lakh to Rs 25.44 lakh

  • The MG ZS EV has a lower starting price, undercutting the newly launched base-spec variant of the BYD Atto 3 by Rs 6 lakh.

  • Even when the top-spec variants of the two EVs are considered, it’s BYD’s electric SUV that is priced significantly higher than the MG EV.

Dimensions 

BYD Atto 3

Model

BYD Atto 3

MG ZS EV

Length

4455 mm

4323 mm

Width

1875 mm

1809 mm

Height

1615 mm

1649 mm

Wheelbase

2720 mm

2585 mm

  • In terms of dimensions, the Atto 3 is 132 mm longer and 66 mm wider than the ZS EV.

  • While the ZS EV is 34 mm taller than the Atto 3, it has a shorter wheelbase by 135 mm..

Powertrain 

BYD Atto 3

Specifications

BYD Atto 3

MG ZS EV

Battery Capacity

49.92 kWh

60.48 kWh

50.3 kWh

ARAI-claimed range

468 km

521 km

461 km

No. of electric motor

1

1

1

Power

204 PS

204 PS

176 PS

Torque

310 Nm

310 Nm

280 Nm

  • The BYD Atto 3 now offers two battery pack options: 49.92 kWh and 60.48 kWh, while the MG ZS EV has a single 50.3 kWh option.

  • The Atto 3’s smaller battery pack provides a slightly higher ARAI-claimed range than the ZS EV, and its electric motor produces 28 PS and 30 Nm more output than the latter.

  • However, all variants of the BYD Atto 3 get the same electric motor, offering the same power output, with the top-spec variants getting a larger battery pack with a claimed range of up to 521 km.

Charging

BYD Atto 3 Charging Port

Charging time

BYD Atto 3

MG ZS EV

DC Fast charger (0-80 per cent)

50 minutes (70 kW/ 80 kW charger)

60 minutes (50kW charger)

AC charger (0-100 per cent)

8 hours (49.92 kWh battery) 9.5 hours to 10 hours (60.48 kWh battery)

8.5 to 9 hours (with 7.4 kW charger)

  • The Atto 3 supports a 70 kW DC fast charger on the entry-spec variant with the smaller battery pack and 80 kW on other variants, allowing it to charge from 0-80 percent in just 50 minutes. However, the ZS EV comes with a 50 kW DC fast charging option, taking 60 minutes to achieve the same charge.

  • Using an AC charger, the Atto 3 can be charged from 0 to 100 percent in 8 hours for the lower variant and it takes up to 10 hours for the top-spec variants. The ZS EV takes almost 1 hour less for the same task. 

Features

Features

BYD Atto 3

MG ZS EV

Exterior

  • Adaptive LED headlights

  • LED DRLs

  • LED taillights 

  • 18-inch alloy wheels

  • Connected LED tail lights

  • Roof rails

  • Auto-LED headlights with follow-me home function 

  • LED DRLs

  • LED taillights 

  • 17-inch alloy wheels

  • Roof rails

Interior

  • Dual-tone black & blue cabin theme with silver inserts

  • Leather seat upholstery

  • 60:40 split folding rear seats

  • Front centre armrest with storage

  • Rear centre armrest with cupholders

  • Height adjustable headrests for rear seats

  • Rear parcel tray

  • Dual-tone black and beige cabin theme

  • Leather seat upholstery

  • 60:40 split folding rear seats

  • Front centre armrest with storage

  • Rear centre armrest with cupholders

  • Height adjustable headrests for all seats

  • Rear parcel tray

Comfort & Convenience

  • Push-button start/stop

  • Power folding and electrically adjustable ORVMs with heating function

  • Panoramic sunroof

  • Ambient lighting

  • 5-inch digital driver’s display

  • Auto AC with rear vents

  • Wireless phone charger

  • 6-way power-adjustable driver’s seat

  • 4-way front adjustable passenger seat

  • Keyless entry

  • Power window with driver side one-touch down

  • Push-button start/stop

  • Power folding and electrically adjustable ORVMs with heating function 

  • Tilt adjustment for the steering wheel

  • Panoramic sunroof

  • 7-inch digital driver’s display

  • Automatic AC with rear vents

  • Wireless phone charger

  • 6-way power-adjustable driver’s seat

  • Keyless entry

  • Power window with driver side one-touch up/down

Infotainment

  • 12.8-inch rotating touchscreen infotainment system

  • 8-speakers

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system

  • 6-speaker music system

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay OTA update

  • Connected car technology

Safety

  • 7 airbags (standard)

  • Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

  • 360-degree camera with blind view monitor

  • Electronic stability control (ESC)

  • ABS with EBD

  • Front and rear parking sensors

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • Rear defogger

  • Electronic parking brake with auto hold

  • All wheel disc brakes

  • Hill-descent control

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

  • 6 airbags (standard)

  • Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

  • 360-degree camera with blind spot monitor

  • Electronic stability control (ESC)

  • ABS with EBD

  • Rear parking sensors

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • Rear fog lamps

  • Rear defogger

  • All wheel disc brakes

  • Electronic parking brake with auto hold

  • Rain-sensing wipers

  • Hill-climb assist 

  • Hill-descent control

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

Key Takeaways

  • Both the electric SUV gets common features like a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charger, push start/stop button, keyless entry, and 6-way power adjustable driver seat. In terms of safety, both get a 360-degree camera, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), all-wheel disc brakes and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) as well.

BYD Atto 3 Rotating Touchscreen Display

  • That said, the Atto 3 has certain feature advantages over the ZS EV in the form of a bigger 12.8-inch touchscreen system, an 8-speaker music system, and 4-way adjustable front passenger seat, and an additional airbag as well.

  • The ZS EV, on the other hand, also has some unique features such as height adjustable headrests for all the seats (Atto 3 gets only at the rear), a bigger 7-inch digital driver's display, and connected car tech which is a miss in the Atto 3.

Verdict

If you prefer more features, including a bigger touchscreen, a futuristic cabin, a more powerful electric SUV along with a higher claimed range figure, and extra safety features like an additional airbag, the BYD Atto 3 can be your pick. However, if you want a premium electric car with a similar battery pack as offered on the base-spec Atto 3 but at a lower price, then the ZS EV should be your choice with a near identical features set. Which one would you choose? Let us know in the comments!

Follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for all the latest automotive updates

Read More on : BYD Atto 3 Automatic

