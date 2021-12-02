HomeNew CarsNewsBuy A Honda Car And Get Offers Of Up To Rs 45,000 This December
English | हिंदी

Buy A Honda Car And Get Offers Of Up To Rs 45,000 This December

Published On Dec 02, 2021 04:27 PM By Tarun for Honda City

  • 4088 Views
  • Write a comment

The Honda City packs the most discounts and offers 

  • The Jazz is available with offers of up to Rs 35,000. 

  • The WR-V and Amaze pack benefits of up to Rs 28,000 and Rs 15,000, respectively. 

  • The more affordable fourth-gen City also gets discounts of up to Rs 22,000. 

You know what’s synonymous with year-end? Discounts! And Honda is doing exactly that, having rolled out multiple benefits and offers across models.

For December 2021, the carmaker is offering discounts and bonuses worth up to Rs 45,000. Here are the details:

Honda City

Discounts

Amount

Cash Discount / Free Accessories

Up to Rs 7,500 / Up to Rs 8,108

Exchange Bonus

Rs 9,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 8,000

Loyalty Bonus

Rs 5,000

Exchange Discount

Rs 15,000

Total

Up to Rs 45,108

  • You get a cash discount of up to Rs 7,500 or free accessories worth up to Rs 8,108. 

  • You can also avail an exchange discount of Rs 15,000. 

  • The Honda City retails from Rs 11.16 lakh to Rs 15.11 lakh. 

Fourth-Gen Honda City

Discounts

Amount

Exchange Bonus

Rs 9,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 8,000

Loyalty Bonus

Rs 5,000

Total

Up to Rs 22,000

  • The fourth-gen City packs benefits of up to Rs 22,000. 

  • There’s no cash/exchange discount or free accessories. 

  • The fourth-gen sedan is priced from Rs 9.29 lakh to Rs 9.99 lakh. 

Honda WR-V

Discounts

Amount

Exchange Bonus

Rs 9,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 4,000

Loyalty Bonus

Rs 5,000

Exchange Discount

Rs 10,000

Total

Up to Rs 28,000

  • The above-mentioned offers are only for the petrol variants. There are no benefits for the diesel WR-V

  • There’s no cash discount or free accessories, but you get an exchange discount of Rs 10,000. 

  • The crossover retails from Rs 8.76 lakh to Rs 11.79 lakh. 

Honda Amaze

Discounts

Amount

Exchange Bonus

Rs 6,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 4,000

Loyalty Bonus

Rs 5,000

Total

Up to Rs 15,000
  •  There’s no cash or exchange discount.

  • The subcompact sedan packs the least savings among others on this list.

  • It’s priced from Rs 6.32 lakh to Rs 11.15 lakh. 

Honda Jazz

Discounts

Amount

Cash Discount / Free Accessories

Up to Rs 10,000 / Up to Rs 12,147

Exchange Bonus

Rs 9,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 4,000

Loyalty Bonus

Rs 5,000

Exchange Discount

Rs 5,000

Total

Up to Rs 35,147

  • The Honda Jazz is available with cash and exchange discounts of up to Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000, respectively.

  • You can also go for free accessories if you’re not interested in the cash discount. 

  • The hatchback is priced between Rs 7.65 lakh and Rs 9.89 lakh. 

(All prices ex-showroom Delhi)

Note: All offers will likely vary depending on the location and chosen variant. We request you to contact your nearest dealership for the exact details.

Read More on : Honda City Automatic

T
Published by
Tarun
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Honda City

Read Full News
  • Honda City
  • Honda Amaze
  • Honda Jazz
Big Saving !!
Save upto 37% ! Find best deals on Used Honda Cars
View Used Honda City In New Delhi

Similar cars to compare & consider

Ex-showroom Price New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Sedan

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
*Estimated Price New Delhi
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience