Published On Dec 02, 2021 04:27 PM By Tarun for Honda City

The Honda City packs the most discounts and offers

The Jazz is available with offers of up to Rs 35,000.

The WR-V and Amaze pack benefits of up to Rs 28,000 and Rs 15,000, respectively.

The more affordable fourth-gen City also gets discounts of up to Rs 22,000.

You know what’s synonymous with year-end? Discounts! And Honda is doing exactly that, having rolled out multiple benefits and offers across models.

For December 2021, the carmaker is offering discounts and bonuses worth up to Rs 45,000. Here are the details:

Honda City

Discounts Amount Cash Discount / Free Accessories Up to Rs 7,500 / Up to Rs 8,108 Exchange Bonus Rs 9,000 Corporate Discount Rs 8,000 Loyalty Bonus Rs 5,000 Exchange Discount Rs 15,000 Total Up to Rs 45,108

You get a cash discount of up to Rs 7,500 or free accessories worth up to Rs 8,108.

You can also avail an exchange discount of Rs 15,000.

The Honda City retails from Rs 11.16 lakh to Rs 15.11 lakh.

Fourth-Gen Honda City

Discounts Amount Exchange Bonus Rs 9,000 Corporate Discount Rs 8,000 Loyalty Bonus Rs 5,000 Total Up to Rs 22,000

The fourth-gen City packs benefits of up to Rs 22,000.

There’s no cash/exchange discount or free accessories.

The fourth-gen sedan is priced from Rs 9.29 lakh to Rs 9.99 lakh.

Honda WR-V

Discounts Amount Exchange Bonus Rs 9,000 Corporate Discount Rs 4,000 Loyalty Bonus Rs 5,000 Exchange Discount Rs 10,000 Total Up to Rs 28,000

The above-mentioned offers are only for the petrol variants. There are no benefits for the diesel WR-V.

There’s no cash discount or free accessories, but you get an exchange discount of Rs 10,000.

The crossover retails from Rs 8.76 lakh to Rs 11.79 lakh.

Honda Amaze

Discounts Amount Exchange Bonus Rs 6,000 Corporate Discount Rs 4,000 Loyalty Bonus Rs 5,000 Total Up to Rs 15,000

There’s no cash or exchange discount.

The subcompact sedan packs the least savings among others on this list.

It’s priced from Rs 6.32 lakh to Rs 11.15 lakh.

Honda Jazz

Discounts Amount Cash Discount / Free Accessories Up to Rs 10,000 / Up to Rs 12,147 Exchange Bonus Rs 9,000 Corporate Discount Rs 4,000 Loyalty Bonus Rs 5,000 Exchange Discount Rs 5,000 Total Up to Rs 35,147

The Honda Jazz is available with cash and exchange discounts of up to Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000, respectively.

You can also go for free accessories if you’re not interested in the cash discount.

The hatchback is priced between Rs 7.65 lakh and Rs 9.89 lakh.

(All prices ex-showroom Delhi)

Note: All offers will likely vary depending on the location and chosen variant. We request you to contact your nearest dealership for the exact details.

Read More on : Honda City Automatic