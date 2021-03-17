BS6 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Spied Testing, Likely Launch in April

Modified On Mar 17, 2021 02:22 PM By Tarun for Isuzu D-Max V-Cross

The updated D-Max is expected to come only with the smaller but more powerful 1.9-litre diesel engine

The D-Max V-Cross did not receive a BS6 update and is currently not on sale.

The BS6 model has been spied wearing the ‘Ddi’ (1.9-litre diesel engine’s name) badge.

The new model could only be provided with a 1.9-litre diesel engine .

The motor produces 150PS and 350Nm and could come with 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions overseas.

Other than the BS6 update, no other significant change expected.

Isuzu D-Max V-Cross was temporarily discontinued last year as it did not get the mandatory BS6 update. After all these months, the new model has now been spied and is expected to launch by the end of April, 2021.

The spotted test mule wears the ‘Ddi’ badge, the name given to its 1.9-litre diesel engine. In the BS4 era, the V-Cross came with two motors: a 134PS/320Nm 2.5-litre diesel and a 150PS/350Nm 1.9-litre diesel. While the former came paired with a 5-speed manual as standard, the latter was mated to a 6-speed automatic.

However, the 2.5-litre diesel engine may not be provided in the upcoming BS6 model. Also, the sole 1.9-litre motor could get an optional 6-speed manual. That aside, we reckon there would be no other significant upgrade.

Existing features include a touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, push-button start/stop, LED lighting, steering-mounted audio controls, automatic AC, power windows, and powered driver’s seat. Safety is taken care of by dual airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, electronic stability control, and rear parking sensors.

The last recorded price of the BS4 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross was between Rs 16.55 lakh and Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). In its BS6 avatar, it is expected to retail at a lakh more than before. As of now, the D-Max does not have any direct rival in the market.

