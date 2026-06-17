2026 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Facelift: Old Vs New Compared In Detail

Mercedes-Benz has launched the first facelift of the current-generation S-Class in India, to continue keeping its flagship limousine at the forefront of luxury and technology. While the outgoing model already set high benchmarks for comfort, refinement and innovation, the updated S-Class takes things a step further with a refreshed design, a more advanced cabin, and the addition of a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

If you’re wondering what’s changed between the old and new S-Class, here’s a detailed old vs new comparison. We take you through the design changes, feature additions, powertrain tweaks, and more:

Design

Front

The changes to the front fascia of the S-Class facelift are not revolutionary, but it looks bolder and screams for unmistakable attention than before. The biggest change upfront is the new illuminated and enlarged grille, which is much larger than the previous version. Also new here are the DIGITAL LIGHT headlights, which use millions of micro-mirrors to project precise patterns and warnings onto the road, and can light up 600 meters of road ahead (40 per cent more than the outgoing model).

Along with this, the headlights get Mercedes 3-pointed stars, and there is also an illuminated Mercedes three-pointed star emblem on the bonnet. The front bumper has also been revised with subtle design elements that complement the overall stance and road presence.

Side

From the side, the S-Class facelift remains largely unchanged with a similar limousine-like silhouette as its predecessor, which looks luxurious. It continues to feature flush door handles for added aero efficiency, large window frames, and a very long wheelbase. It gets a new set of 18-inch alloy wheels as standard, and larger 19-inch and 20-inch alloy wheels are available as an option. The only new addition here is the indicator light on the ORVMs, which draws inspiration from Mercedes-Benz models of the early 2010s. Along with this, the new model also gets cameras integrated into the front fenders and the ORVMs.

Rear

Moving towards the rear, the S-Class facelift continues to look similar to the outgoing model, but it does get some changes. For starters, the LED taillights have been restyled with three-pointed star lighting signatures, and the chrome strip connecting the taillights is now slightly slimmer and sleeker. The rear bumper has also been slightly tweaked with gloss black and chrome surrounds the dual-exhaust tips, but overall it remains similar to the outgoing model.

Interior

Step inside the 2026 Mercedes-Benz S-Class facelift, and you will be greeted by a new dashboard layout that is centred around the new MBUX Superscreen. This triple-screen display setup comprises a 14.4-inch central touchscreen infotainment display, a 12.3-inch passenger display, and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. The cabin can be customised with multiple interior colour options, upholstery choices, seats, roofliner, and trim finishes. The multi-colour ambient lighting is integrated into the dashboard and door panels, which enhances the sense of luxury. Replacing the older steering wheel is a new three-spoke steering wheel with multiple physical controls, which looks and feels as luxurious as the rest of the cabin.

Powering the digital experience is Mercedes-Benz’s latest MBOS architecture paired with the fourth-generation MBUX system, bringing improved voice recognition, AI-powered assistance, and a more intuitive user interface. The cabin also adopts a minimalist approach, with virtually all vehicle functions controlled through the central touchscreen instead of physical buttons.

Features

With the new S-Class facelift, Mercedes-Benz’s focus on comfort and technology is clear. The luxury sedan has always been one of the best-equipped models, and the new version is no different. The car comes equipped with features like a Burmester 4D Surround Sound System with 31 speakers, eight seat exciters, 1610 W output and Dolby Atmos support, heated, ventilated, and massage functionality seats, a dual-pane sunroof, a 4-zone climate control, dual wireless smartphone charging pads, a Level 2++ ADAS suite, up to 15 airbags, upgraded auto-park assist, two 13.6-inch rear entertainment screens with video conferencing functionality, over-the-air (OTA) updates, rear seats that recline up to 43.5 degrees, two rear-seat control tablets, configurable ambient lighting, and Digital Vent Control that allows occupants to adjust airflow through the infotainment system.

To enhance ride comfort, the new S-Class gets an air suspension setup as standard, while an advanced intelligent damping system is available as an option. The limousine also features rear-wheel steering with a 4.5-degree setup offered as standard and a 10-degree system available optionally.

Powertrain

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class facelift launch edition is currently being offered with a plug-in hybrid powertrain only. This new PHEV setup has been made on the 3-litre turbo petrol engine, which uses a 120kW electric motor and a 22kWh battery, capable of delivering an electric-only range of up to 100 kms. Here are the detailed engine specifications:

Variant S 450e Engine 3-litre turbo petrol with plug-in hybrid Power (PS) 449 PS Torque (Nm) 680 Nm Transmission 9-speed ZF AT Top Speed 250 kmph 0-100 kmph 5.7 seconds

AT- torque converter automatic transmission

A 2.9-litre diesel and a 3-litre petrol engine with 48V mild-hybrid will be made available soon, which will be the same units that powered the pre-facelift model.

Price And Rivals

Prices for the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class facelift start at Rs 2.20 crore (ex-showroom) for the PHEV powertrain. Prices for the diesel and petrol engines will be revealed soon.

The S-Class directly competes with the BMW 7 Series. Mercedes-Benz has the upper hand by offering a PHEV powertrain, but the 7-Series is also available as an electric iteration, in the form of the BMW i7.