2021 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Specifications Brochure Leaked Ahead Of Launch

Modified On Apr 28, 2021 03:00 PM By Tarun for Isuzu D-Max V-Cross

The pickup truck will get no changes except for a BS6-compliant engine

  • The updated D-Max V-Cross will be available in 2WD and 4WD options. 

  • The 2.5-litre diesel engine has been discontinued. 

  • A 6-speed automatic transmission will come as standard for both drivetrains. 

  • Will get a host of features, including Bi-LED projector headlamps, cruise control, shift-on-the-fly 4WD mode, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment, and more

Detailed specifications and features of the updated Isuzu D-Max V-Cross have been leaked ahead of its launch. And there has been no significant change, except for a BS6-compliant engine. 

The 2021 V-Cross will be available in two variants: 2WD and 4WD Prestige. The option of a 2WD drivetrain makes more sense for those not keen on off-roading. The 134PS 2.5-litre diesel engine will be discontinued, leaving only the 160PS/360Nm 1.9-litre diesel motor to power the pickup ahead. It has received a bump up of 10PS and 10Nm over the BS4 version. Also, a 6-speed automatic will remain standard for both variants. 

The length, width, and wheelbase remain unchanged, but the height has gone down slightly by 15mm. The new V-Cross tips the scales at 1990kg (kerb), a significant gain of 55kgs.

Dimensions

New V-Cross

Old V-Cross

Length

5295mm

5295mm

Width

1860mm

1860mm

Height

1840mm

1855mm

Weight

1990 kilograms

1935 kilograms

Wheelbase

3095mm

3095mm

The updated D-Max V-Cross gets Bi-LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs, LED tail lamps, 6-way electrically adjustable driver seat, cruise control, steering-mounted controls, automatic AC, shift-on-fly 4WD mode, and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment unit. Passenger safety is secured by up to six airbags, traction control, electronic stability control, hill start/descent assist, rear parking sensors, and a rear parking camera. 

The 2WD variant misses out on the powered driver’s seat, cruise control, six airbags (only dual-airbags available), traction control, ESC, and hill start/descent assist. 

At the time it was discontinued, the D-Max V-Cross retailed from Rs 16.55 lakh to Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated model will likely sell at a lakh more than the old price range. The pickup truck has no direct rival. 

Tarun
