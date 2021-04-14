2021 Hyundai Aura Features Tweaked, Prices Hiked By Rs 4,000
Modified On Apr 15, 2021 10:11 AM By Rohit for Hyundai Aura
The sub-4m sedan now sports a bootlid-mounted spoiler on all variants except the base-spec E
-
The Arkamys-tuned sound system has been removed from the range-topping SX and SX(O) trims.
-
The base-spec E’s spare wheel has been downsized from 14 to 13 inches.
-
Features such as the 8-inch touchscreen, cruise control and wireless charging have been carried forward.
-
The sedan continues to be offered with the same three engines as before.
The Hyundai Aura has received a silent features rejig for 2021. Of these features, the highlight is the rear spoiler on the bootlid on all variants save for the base-spec E. Hyundai has also hiked the prices of almost all variants of the Aura.
Let’s first take a look at the revised prices:
Petrol
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
E
|
Rs 5.92 lakh
|
Rs 5.92 lakh
|
--
|
S
|
Rs 6.68 lakh
|
Rs 6.72 lakh
|
+Rs 4,000
|
S AMT
|
Rs 7.18 lakh
|
Rs 7.22 lakh
|
+Rs 4,000
|
SX
|
Rs 7.37 lakh
|
Rs 7.41 lakh
|
+Rs 4,000
|
SX (O)
|
Rs 7.93 lakh
|
Rs 7.97 lakh
|
+Rs 4,000
|
SX+ AMT
|
Rs 8.12 lakh
|
Rs 8.16 lakh
|
+Rs 4,000
|
SX+ Turbo
|
Rs 8.66 lakh
|
Rs 8.70 lakh
|
+Rs 4,000
|
S CNG
|
Rs 7.44 lakh
|
Rs 7.48 lakh
|
+Rs 4,000
Diesel
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
S
|
Rs 7.85 lakh
|
Rs 7.89 lakh
|
+Rs 4,000
|
S AMT
|
Rs 8.35 lakh
|
Rs 8.39 lakh
|
+Rs 4,000
|
SX (O)
|
Rs 9.11 lakh
|
Rs 9.15 lakh
|
+Rs 4,000
|
SX+ AMT
|
Rs 9.30 lakh
|
Rs 9.34 lakh
|
+Rs 4,000
Hyundai has hiked the prices of both the petrol and diesel variants (save for the base-spec E) by Rs 4,000.
Along with the rear spoiler, Hyundai has also introduced 15-inch wheels on the second-to-base S petrol MT variant of the Aura while its AMT counterpart gets machine-finished wheels. The carmaker has also removed the Arkamys-tuned sound system from the sedan’s range-topping SX and SX(O) trims and downsized the spare wheel from 14 to 13 inches in the base-spec E.
Other than this, the Aura continues to come with the same 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, auto AC with rear AC vents, cruise control, and wireless charging as before. Safety kit still consists of dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors as standard.
It comes with three engine options: a 1.2-litre petrol (83PS/114Nm), a 1.2-litre diesel (75PS/190Nm), and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine (100PS/172Nm). While the 1.2-litre petrol and diesel motors are offered with a 5-speed MT and AMT, the turbo-petrol is mated only to a 5-speed MT. The 1.2-litre petrol engine is also available with a CNG kit from the factory in the S trim.
Hyundai’s sub-4m sedan is an alternative to the Honda Amaze, Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Tata Tigor, and Ford Aspire.
All prices, ex-showroom Delhi
