Modified On Jan 23, 2022 01:17 PM By CarDekho

Hyundai leads the race with seven offerings, followed by Kia and MG tied for the second spot

The Indian government only recently made it mandatory for all cars to come with dual front airbags as standard. The Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has now considered making side and curtain airbags mandatory as well from October 2022.

While most carmakers do not offer more than two airbags with the more affordable cars in their lineup, there are a fair few models offered with six airbags in their top variants.

Here is a list of all variants of the cars under Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom) that are offered with six airbags -

Hyundai

Car Variant with 6 airbags Price i20 Asta (O) onwards Rs 9.48 lakh onwards I20 N Line N8 onwards Rs 10.93 lakh onwards Venue SX (O) Rs 11.37 lakh onwards Verna SX (O) Rs 11.1 lakh onwards Creta SX (O) Rs 16.89 lakh onwards Elantra SX onwards Rs 17.86 lakh onwards Alcazar Platinum onwards Rs 18.29 lakh onwards

Seven of the ten Hyundai cars priced under Rs 20 lakh are offered with 6 airbags in at least one trim, usually the top one. Essentially, every model from the i20 premium hatchback onwards is available with side and curtain airbags which leaves out the Santro, Grand i10 Nios and Aura.

Kia

Car Variant with 6 airbags Price Sonet GTX+ Rs 12.35 lakh Seltos GTX+ Rs 16.85 lakh Carens All variants Rs 14.5 lakh (expected)

Kia is about to be the first to offer a model with six airbags as standard for under Rs 20 lakh, i.e., the upcoming Carens MPV. Meanwhile, the top variants of its other two mass market models, Sonet and Seltos, also get the additional airbags.

MG

Car Variant with 6 airbags Price Astor Sharp onwards Rs 14.28 lakh Hector Sharp Rs 18.29 lakh Hector Plus Sharp onwards (6-seat) Rs 18.99 lakh

MG offers three cars under Rs 20 lakh in India, Astor, Hector and Hector Plus; all of which are offered with 6 airbags in their better equipped and pricier variants. It should be noted that the Hector Plus 7-seater does not offer this safety feature.

Mahindra

Car Variant with 6 airbags Price XUV300 W8 (O) Rs 11.82 lakh XUV700 AX7 Rs 18.63 lakh

The XUV300 and XUV700 are two Mahindra cars to be offered with side airbags in their top variants. They also offer a driver knee airbag for a total of seven. The upcoming new-gen Scorpio is also expected to offer up to six airbags.

Tata

Car Variant with 6 airbags Price Harrier XZ onwards Rs 18.39 lakh Safari XZ onwards Rs 19.8 lakh

Tata only offers six airbags with its biggest SUVs, i.e. Harrier and Safari. While its smaller SUVs have earned 5-star safety ratings from Global NCAP, they only offer two airbags.

Honda

Car Variant with 6 airbags Price City VX onwards Rs 12.69 lakh

The fifth-gen City is currently the only Honda car to be offered with front, side and curtain airbags.

Skoda

Car Variant with 6 airbags Price Kushaq Style AT (1-litre & 1.5-litre TSI) Rs 16.49 lakh onwards Slavia Style (expected) Rs 16 lakh onwards

With the Rapid gone, Kushaq is currently the only Skoda car on sale in India priced under Rs 20 lakh. It offers six airbags in the top trim with the automatic transmission for both engines. The upcoming Slavia sedan will also be offered with six airbags, likely in the top trim only.

Volkswagen

Car Variant with 6 airbags Price Taigun Topline onwards Rs 14.99 lakh

The Volkswagen Taigun also gets six airbags from the Topline variant onwards. Pricing for the top-end trim of the car starts from Rs 14.99 lakh, and goes up to Rs 17.99 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). Currently, the Vento comes with only four airbags but its upcoming replacement will offer six as well.

While we expect this list to continue to grow in the coming months, it is unlikely for cars priced well under Rs 10 lakh to offer the additional airbags without a new mandate from the government. Stay tuned to CarDekho for more updates.

All prices are ex-showroom, New Delhi