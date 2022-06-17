1 In Every 6 Tata Nexons Sold Is An EV

Published On Jun 17, 2022 01:51 PM By Sonny for Tata Nexon EV

Electric car sales in India have more than tripled in the last year and Tata models account for over 80 per cent of the retail figure

The Nexon EV has been on sale for more than two years as a mass market long-range model.

Tata reveals that one in six Nexons sold today is the pure-electric version.

Thus, the Nexon EV has an estimated average sales of over 2,000 units a month.

Nexon EV’s output has been restrained due to chip shortages and supply disruptions.

The Tigor EV accounts for a quarter of all Tigor sales today.

Tata launched the Nexon EV in 2020 as the first mass market, long-range electric car in India with prices starting below Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom). During the financial year 2020-21, Tata witnessed only 4,218 unit sales of its EVs. But, that improved to 19,105 units in the 2021-22 fiscal. Tata still does not disclose the exact sales figure of the Nexon EV, but has revealed that, on an average, one in every six Nexons sold is the all-electric version.

The monthly sales data for the Tata Nexon includes the Nexon EV as well. Based on the average monthly sales of the Nexon over the last six months (approx. 12,750 units) and factoring in Tata’s claim as stated above, we can get a realistic estimate of the monthly sales of the Nexon EV. The final conservative sales figure accounts for around 2,100 units a month of the all-electric sub-4-metre SUV.

Since its launch, the Nexon EV has been mostly unchanged with its claimed range of 312km and cabin comforts. It most recently got a new variant, the Nexon EV Max, which packs in a 33 per cent larger battery into the same bodywork, a more powerful motor and the claimed range has subsequently climbed up to 436km.

It is also worth noting that these are the average sales for the Nexon EV during limited production capacity. Like all other automotive brands, Tata’s output has been impacted by semiconductor shortages and rising costs of other raw materials over the last year.

Tata also reported that one in every four units of the Tigor sold is the EV version. It received a facelift in August 2021 that updated the powertrain to offer a claimed range of 306km. The sales tally for the Tigor has been constantly improving since then and has averaged 3470 units over the last six months. Based on Tata’s claim, that leads us to an estimated sales of around 800 Tigor EVs a month.

With even more mass market EVs lined up for launch in the next couple of years which would offer well over 300km of range with prices starting under Rs 20 lakh, Tata will continue to drive the adoption of electric cars in India. Meanwhile, brands like Maruti and Hyundai are not expected to introduce their mass market EVs in India ahead of 2025.

