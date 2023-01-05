Published On Jan 05, 2023 07:33 PM By Sonny

It promises a WLTP range of up to 400km with a 60.1kWh battery pack

MG facelifted its electric estate in 2022 and will showcase it at the upcoming expo.

Globally, it gets a choice of 50.3kWh and 60.1kWh battery packs.

Its electric motor drives the front wheels, with a WLTP-rated range of up to 400km.

UK-spec MG5 gets ADAS, 10.25-inch central display, and 360-degree camera.

Will be showcased alongside the MG4 Electric hatchback.

The MG Motor line of models that will be present at the Auto Expo 2023 is being revealed to us, one by one. In its latest announcement, the carmaker has confirmed that the MG5 electric estate will also be present, alongside its Indian lineup and the MG4 electric hatchback.

The MG5 EV is one of the brand’s older EV offerings and it was facelifted in 2022. It is one of the few if not only mass-market EV in the estate body shape. This shape offers the benefit of extra luggage space while still being a five-seater without SUV proportions. The new MG5 Electric looks fairly modern inside and out after its facelift.

The electric estate gets the choice of MG’s two battery packs - 50.3kWh and 61.1kWh, claiming a WLTP-rated range of 320km and 400m, respectively. It is a front wheel drive offering with differing states of tune depending on the battery pack - 156PS for the Standard trim and 177PS for the Long Range option. Both versions can support fast charging of up to 87kW to charge the battery up to 80 percent in around 40 minutes. The MG5 Electric is also capable of the V2L (vehicle to load) function.

In its UK-specification, the MG5 EV is equipped with a 7-inch digital driver’s display, 10.25inch touchscreen infotainment system, 360-degree parking camera, and the brand’s iSmart connected car technology. It also comes with an ADAS suite with features like adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking and lane keep assist.

The MG5 electric estate has no direct rivals but offers an alternative to similarly priced electric compact SUVs that offer a similar range. It is unlikely to be offered in India, where mass-market consumers have never shown much interest in the estate body type, preferring SUVs instead.