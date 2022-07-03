Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Explored In 15 Pics

Published On Jul 03, 2022 08:00 AM By Sonny for Toyota Hyryder

We see if Toyota’s latest high-rider has the looks and features to take on the competition

Toyota has taken the covers off the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, its contender readied for India’s compact SUV space in coordination with Maruti. The Hyryder will offer a segment-first strong hybrid powertrain and the choice of segment-exclusive all-wheel drive with its other petrol engine option.

Bookings for the upcoming Toyota SUV are now underway and we will be getting the chance to experience it on the road, and probably off it too, soon enough. For now, here’s a detailed gallery of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder for you to explore:

Front

The front end design of the Hyryder looks modern and premium. It features a sleek grille, split headlamps, large air dam and puffy proportions. The overall design seems similar to other global Toyota SUV models. Its grille features premium styling details such as a faux carbon fibre finish with chrome inlays that extend from the lights along the bonnet edge. The silver skid plate at the bottom adds a rugged aspect to an otherwise sporty front fascia.

Headlamps

The main LED headlamps of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder are positioned on the bumper, lower than the grille, but higher than the air dam. Their presence is highlighted by silver surrounds. The lighting units above the headlamps integrate the LED daytime running lights and the turn indicators, split by the chrome strip that extends onto the grille.

Side

From this perspective, you will notice the elongated proportions of the Hyryder. While its width and height are similar to other compact SUVs in the market, the added length makes it look more premium and more dynamic. It also gets black cladding along the sides for the premium SUV appearance, combined with the blacked-out pillars.

Wheels

Toyota will offer the Urban Cruiser Hyryder with 17-inch machined alloy wheels.

Rear

The upcoming Toyota SUV looks best from the rear with its sharp design. Its tail lamps are connected by a large piece of chrome trim. The width is highlighted by the reversing lights on either end of the rear bumper.

There is a space carved into the boot lid that houses the number plate. Most of the rear bumper is taken up by the silver skid plate. On the bottom left, you’ll find the Urban Cruiser Hyryder badge while the bottom right has the variant and Hybrid badging.

Tail Lamps

The inner section of the LED taillamps are C-shaped. Its light signature adds to the premium look of the rear end. The lights further down are for the reversing lamps and turn indicators.

Interior

The cabin of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder also has a similar design language to other Toyota models like the Fortuner, especially the centre console. Its dashboard may not look rich in technology unlike some of the other premium compact SUVs out there, but it is not lacking in features. Furthermore, the interior has a premium feel to it.

At the top of the dashboard, you’ll find a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system similar to the one in the new Maruti Brezza. The central AC vents are under it with the climate controls beneath them that are also the same.

There’s a row of buttons below the climate panel and only one has a use on the India-spec Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder - to switch off traction control. At the base, we have a storage space fitted with a wireless charging pad and two ports above it - a 12V power outlet and USB port.

The hybrid powertrain is only available with an e-drive automatic transmission with no gears. The drive selector gets a ‘B’ mode which is likely related to the regenerative braking function of the powertrain.

In its top-spec V trim, the strong-hybrid version of the Hyryder comes with buttons behind the drive selector for EV mode, drive mode and ventilated front seats.

This steering wheel and its controls look identical to the unit present in modern day Marutis, but it is different. For starters, this one is entirely round while Maruti’s steering wheels are flattened at the bottom. There are other subtle differences too besides the Toyota badge in the centre. Here, it’s wrapped in leatherette trim.

The hybrid variants of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder get black and brown themed upholstery while the regular petrol variants get an all black interior. The top trims are offered with artificial leather upholstery for the seats.

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder will be the third SUV in its segment to offer a panoramic sunroof which also elevates the premium experience of the cabin.

We do not have the exact figures for the boot capacity of the Toyota SUV, but we can see that the hybrid version is slightly compromised in that department. The battery pack is housed behind the rear passengers, somewhere between the rear wheels. As a result, the boot of the hybrid variant has a higher floor with a split section towards the outside.

The Toyota hybrid SUV packs many more features and comforts that have not been showcased in the gallery above, so stay tuned to CarDekho for more.

