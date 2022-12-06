Toyota Innova Hycross Vs Kia Carnival

Modified On Dec 06, 2022 11:04 AM By Tarun for Toyota Innova Hycross

The new Innova Hycross is a more premium MPV than before, but does it close the gap to the Kia Carnival? We find out

The Toyota Innova just got bigger and more premium with its new generation, named ‘Hycross'. While it continues to operate in a niche without direct rivals, it is a step or two closer to its even more premium alternative, the Kia Carnival. Let’s see how the two upmarket MPVs compare on paper:

Also Read: Toyota Innova Hycross Vs Rivals: Fuel Efficiency Compared

Size Check

Dimensions Toyota Innova Hycross Kia Carnival Difference Length 4,755mm 5,115mm -360mm Width 1,850mm 1,985mm -135mm Height 1,795mm 1,755mm +40mm Wheelbase 2,850mm 3,060mm -210mm

It comes as no surprise that the Carnival is significantly bigger than the Hycross, being 360mm longer and 135mm wider. This translates to more cabin space, hence the Kia can also be had with a fourth row of seats. The Toyota MPV sits 40mm taller than the Carnival.

Hybrid Petrol Vs Diesel!

Toyota Innova Hycross Kia Carnival Powertrain 2-litre petrol hybrid 2-litre petrol 2.2-litre diesel engine Transmission e-CVT CVT 8-speed automatic Drivetrain Front Front Front Power (PS) 186PS 174PS 200PS Torque (Nm) 206Nm (combined) 205Nm 440Nm Fuel Efficiency 21.1kmpl (Claimed) NA 13.9kmpl (ARAI)

Toyota offers its MPV with cleaner powertrain options like the strong hybrid while the Kia is a diesel-only offering. The Carnival’s diesel motor is a bit more powerful and a lot more torquier than the Hycross. The extra torque of the Kia is also handy given the larger and heavier proportions of the premium MPV. However, the Hycross strong hybrid offers the benefit of being almost 50 percent more fuel efficient than the Carnival while still offering sufficient performance.

Also Read: Toyota Innova Hycross vs Midsize SUV Rivals: Specifications Compared

Who Gets The More Feature-rich Cabin?

Common features Hycross Carnival LED headlamps

Cruise Control

Automatic AC

Electrically adjustable driver’s seat

Wireless charging

Powered tailgate

Six airbags

Front and rear sensors

Hill hold control

TPMS

Electronic parking brake Panoramic sunroof

Dual-zone AC

Powered second row Ottoman seats with leg rest

Ventilated front seats

10-inch touchscreen system

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Connected car technology with remote operation

9-speaker JBL sound system

7-inch digital instrument cluster

Paddle shifters

360-degree camera

ADAS Dual-pane single sunroof

Tri-zone AC

Manually operated second row VIP seats with leg rest

Ventilated driver’s seat

8-inch touchscreen system

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Connected car technology

8-speaker Harmon Kardon sound system

Dual 10.1-inch rear seat touchscreen displays

Automatic headlamps

Air purifier

There’s no dearth of premium and rich features inside both the MPVs’ cabins. The Hycross’ standout highlights include a panoramic sunroof, powered second row ottoman seats, a 10-inch touchscreen system with wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a seven-inch driver’s display, and paddle shifters.

The Carnival goes an extra mile with niceties like tri-zone AC, dual 10.1-inch rear seat entertainment display screens, electrically operated sliding rear doors, and automatic headlamps. It also features premium second row seats with leg rest but only with manual adjustment.

However, the Carnival doesn’t match up with the Innova Hycross in terms of safety technology. The latter features a 360-degree camera and ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) including adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, auto high-beam assist and forward-collision warning.

Price Check

In terms of size and performance, the Carnival takes the prize. However, its feature-rich cabin is now outdated compared to that of the Hycross, as the latter edges over with more equipment and technology.

The Kia Carnival is due to get its update too, with the new generation already available globally. We’re expecting it to be launched in India in the near future which will make it an even more premium MPV, but also pricier.

Read More on : Kia Carnival diesel