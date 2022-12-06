English | हिंदी

Toyota Innova Hycross vs Kia Carnival - Dimensions, Powertrains, And Features Compared

Modified On Dec 06, 2022 11:04 AM By Tarun for Toyota Innova Hycross

The new Innova Hycross is a more premium MPV than before, but does it close the gap to the Kia Carnival? We find out

Toyota Innova Hycross Vs Kia Carnival

The Toyota Innova just got bigger and more premium with its new generation, named ‘Hycross'. While it continues to operate in a niche without direct rivals, it is a step or two closer to its even more premium alternative, the Kia Carnival. Let’s see how the two upmarket MPVs compare on paper:

Size Check

Toyota Innova Hycross Vs Kia Carnival

Dimensions

Toyota Innova Hycross

Kia Carnival

Difference

Length

4,755mm

5,115mm

-360mm

Width

1,850mm

1,985mm

-135mm

Height

1,795mm

1,755mm

+40mm

Wheelbase

2,850mm

3,060mm

-210mm

Toyota Innova Hycross Vs Kia Carnival

It comes as no surprise that the Carnival is significantly bigger than the Hycross, being 360mm longer and 135mm wider. This translates to more cabin space, hence the Kia can also be had with a fourth row of seats. The Toyota MPV sits 40mm taller than the Carnival. 

Hybrid Petrol Vs Diesel!

Toyota Innova Hycross Vs Kia Carnival

 

Toyota Innova Hycross

Kia Carnival

Powertrain

2-litre petrol hybrid 

2-litre petrol

2.2-litre diesel engine

Transmission

e-CVT

CVT

8-speed automatic

Drivetrain

Front

Front

Front

Power (PS)

186PS

174PS

200PS

Torque (Nm)

206Nm (combined)

205Nm

440Nm

Fuel Efficiency 

21.1kmpl (Claimed)

NA

13.9kmpl (ARAI)

Toyota offers its MPV with cleaner powertrain options like the strong hybrid while the Kia is a diesel-only offering. The Carnival’s diesel motor is a bit more powerful and a lot more torquier than the Hycross. The extra torque of the Kia is also handy given the larger and heavier proportions of the premium MPV. However, the Hycross strong hybrid offers the benefit of being almost 50 percent more fuel efficient than the Carnival while still offering sufficient performance. 

Who Gets The More Feature-rich Cabin?

Toyota Innova Hycross Vs Kia Carnival

Common features 

Hycross

Carnival

  • LED headlamps

  • Cruise Control

  • Automatic AC

  • Electrically adjustable driver’s seat

  • Wireless charging

  • Powered tailgate

  • Six airbags

  • Front and rear sensors

  • Hill hold control

  • TPMS

  • Electronic parking brake

  • Panoramic sunroof

  • Dual-zone AC

  • Powered second row Ottoman seats with leg rest

  • Ventilated front seats

  • 10-inch touchscreen system

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Connected car technology with remote operation

  • 9-speaker JBL sound system

  • 7-inch digital instrument cluster

  • Paddle shifters

  • 360-degree camera

  • ADAS

  • Dual-pane single sunroof

  • Tri-zone AC

  • Manually operated second row VIP seats with leg rest

  • Ventilated driver’s seat

  • 8-inch touchscreen system

  • Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Connected car technology

  • 8-speaker Harmon Kardon sound system

  • Dual 10.1-inch rear seat touchscreen displays

  • Automatic headlamps

  • Air purifier

There’s no dearth of premium and rich features inside both the MPVs’ cabins. The Hycross’ standout highlights include a panoramic sunroof, powered second row ottoman seats, a 10-inch touchscreen system with wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a seven-inch driver’s display, and paddle shifters. 

Toyota Innova Hycross Vs Kia Carnival

The Carnival goes an extra mile with niceties like tri-zone AC, dual 10.1-inch rear seat entertainment display screens, electrically operated sliding rear doors, and automatic headlamps. It also features premium second row seats with leg rest but only with manual adjustment. 

Toyota Innova Hycross Vs Kia Carnival

However, the Carnival doesn’t match up with the Innova Hycross in terms of safety technology. The latter features a 360-degree camera and ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) including adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, auto high-beam assist and forward-collision warning. 

Price Check

Toyota Innova Hycross Vs Kia Carnival

In terms of size and performance, the Carnival takes the prize. However, its feature-rich cabin is now outdated compared to that of the Hycross, as the latter edges over with more equipment and technology. 

The Kia Carnival is due to get its update too, with the new generation already available globally. We’re expecting it to be launched in India in the near future which will make it an even more premium MPV, but also pricier. 

    We need your city to customize your experience