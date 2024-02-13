English | हिंदी

Tata Nexon EV & Tata Tiago EV Now Up To Rs 1.2 Lakh More Affordable

Modified On Feb 13, 2024 06:04 PM By Shreyash for Tata Tiago EV

The price reductions have been made owing to the reduction in the cost of the battery pack

Tata Nexon EV & Tiago EV

  • The Tata Nexon EV has become affordable by up to Rs 1.2 lakh.

  • Tata’s electric hatchback has received a price reduction of up to Rs 70,000.

  • No price revisions have been made to the recently launched Tata Punch EV and Tigor EV.

In an electric vehicle (EV), the battery pack is the most expensive component. So with the recent reduction in battery pack prices, Tata has announced price cuts for two of its best sellers: the Tata Nexon EV and Tata Tiago EV. However, no adjustments have been made to the prices of the Tata Punch EV as Tata has already factored in the cost of the battery pack within their existing price range. Also, the prices for the Tata Tigor EV also remain unchanged.

Let’s have a look at revised prices of the Tiago EV & Nexon EV:

Tata Tiago EV

Variant

Old Price 

New Price

Difference

XE Medium Range

Rs 8.69 lakh

Rs 7.99 lakh

(-) Rs 70,000

XT Medium Range

Rs 9.29 lakh

Rs 8.99 lakh

(-) Rs 30,000

XT Long Range

Rs 10.24 lakh

Rs 9.99 lakh

(-) Rs 25,000

XZ+ Long Range

Rs 11.04 lakh

Rs 10.89 lakh

(-) Rs 15,000

XZ+ Tech Lux Long Range

Rs 11.54 lakh

Rs 11.39 lakh

(-) Rs 15,000

XZ+ Long Range (with 7.2 kW charger)

Rs 11.54 lakh

Rs 11.39 lakh

(-) Rs 15,000

XZ+ Tech Lux Long Range (with 7.2 kW charger)

Rs 12.04 lakh

Rs 11.89 lakh

(-) Rs 15,000

  • The Tata Tiago EV now boasts a lower starting price of Rs 7.99 lakh, which is Rs 70,000 less than before. The maximum price cut for the electric hatchback is to its base-spec XE variant.

  • The mid-spec XT variants of the Tiago EV have received a price cut of up to Rs 30,000.

  • While customers can save significantly on the lower-spec variants of the Tiago EV, the price reductions for the top-spec XZ+ variants are only Rs 15,000.

  • The prices for the Tata Tiago EV now range from Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 11.89 lakh.

Tata Nexon

2023 Tata Nexon EV

Medium Range

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

Creative Plus

Rs 14.74 lakh

Rs 14.49 lakh

(-) Rs 25,000

Fearless

Rs 16.19 lakh

Rs 15.99 lakh

(-) Rs 20,000

Fearless Plus

Rs 16.69 lakh

Rs 16.49 lakh

(-) Rs 20,000

Fearless Plus S

Rs 17.19 lakh

Rs 16.99 lakh

(-) Rs 20,000

Empowered

Rs 17.84 lakh

Rs 17.49 lakh

(-) Rs 35,000

Long Range

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

Fearless

Rs 18.19 lakh

Rs 16.99 lakh

(-) Rs 1.2 lakh

Fearless Plus

Rs 18.69 lakh

Rs 17.49 lakh

(-) Rs 1.2 lakh

Fearless Plus S

Rs 19.19 lakh

Rs 17.99 lakh

(-) Rs 1.2 lakh

Empowered Plus

Rs 19.94 lakh

Rs 19.29 lakh

(-) Rs 65,000

  • The mid-spec long-range Fearless trims of the Tata Nexon EV have become more affordable by up to Rs 1.2 lakh. However, the top-spec Empowered Plus long-range trim of the Nexon EV has seen a price reduction of Rs 65,000.

  • Talking about the medium range variants, they have received a price cut of up to Rs 35,000.

  • The prices for the Tata Nexon EV now starts from Rs 14.49 lakh and goes up to Rs 19.29 lakh.

So, Tata passed on the battery price reduction to customers by lowering the prices of two of its best-selling electric cars. This reduction is also slowly bridging the gap between the ICE (internal combustion engine) and EV versions of these cars. What are your thoughts on this? With this price cut, would you get an electric car? Let us know in the comments.

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

