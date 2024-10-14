Tata Curvv EV vs Tata Nexon EV: Which One Charges Quicker In Real World

Modified On Oct 14, 2024 09:32 AM By Shreyash for Tata Nexon EV

The Curvv EV comes with a larger 55 kWh battery pack, while the Nexon EV we tested had a 40.5 kWh battery pack

The Tata Curvv EV was recently launched in India as the first mass market electric SUV-coupe and it is currently the flagship EV in Tata’s lineup. Below the Curvv EV, sits the Tata Nexon EV, which is a subcompact electric SUV having smaller battery pack options compared to the Curvv EV. While both EVs support DC fast chargers, it’s the Curvv EV which supports a higher 70 kW charging compared to the Nexon EV which has up to 50 kW charging support. Let’s see which of these Tata EVs charge faster in the real world.

Before getting into results, let’s have a look at at the battery pack and electric motor specifications for both EVs that we tested:

Model Tata Curvv EV Tata Nexon EV Battery Pack 55 kWh 40.5 kWh Driving Range (MIDC Part I + Part II) 502 km 390 km Power 167 PS 145 PS Torque 215 Nm 215 Nm DC Fast Charging Support 70 kW 50 kW Claimed Charging Time (10-80 percent) 40 minutes 56 minutes

For our charging test, we used the long range 55 kWh variant of the Curvv EV and 40.5 kWh variant of the Nexon EV. On paper, the Nexon EV is taking 16 minutes longer to charge from 10 to 80 percent.

Real World Charging Test

Percentage Tata Curvv EV 55 kWh Tata Nexon EV 40.5 kWh 20-30% 6 minutes 9 minutes 30-40% 6 minutes 9 minutes 40-50% 7 minutes 8 minutes 50-60% 7 minutes 9 minutes 60-70% 7 minutes 8 minutes 70-80% 8 minutes 11 minutes 80-85% 3 minutes 6 minutes 85-90% 6 minutes 6 minutes 90-95% 9 minutes 11 minutes 95-100% 19 minutes 31 minutes Total Time Taken (20-100%) 1 hour 18 minutes 1 hour 48 minutes

Key Takeaways

Since the Tata Curvv EV supports a higher DC fast charging support, it was quicker than the Nexon EV from the very beginning.

Between 20 and 70 percent, the average charge time for every 10 percent was 6-7 minutes for the Curvv EV, whereas for the Nexon EV it was 8-9 minutes.

From 90 to 95 percent, the Curvv EV took 9 minutes, while the Nexon EV took an additional 3 minutes for the same.

For the last 5 percent, the Curvv took 19 minutes whereas the Nexon EV took around half an hour.

Even after having the smaller battery pack, the Nexon EV took longer to charge as compared to the Curvv EV.

Note:

We started charging the Tata Curvv EV from 0 percent, and it took 10 minutes to charge from 0 to 20 percent. Both these charging tests were performed in different months, and in different weather conditions.

Disclaimer

Charging rate for all EVs decreases significantly after 80 percent to prevent overheating of the battery pack which can affect its life and capacity in the long run.

The charging time may vary depending on multiple factors like weather, temperature, and battery health.

