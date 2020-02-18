Suzuki XL7 Launched In Indonesia. Will Maruti Launch It In India?

Modified On Feb 18, 2020 06:03 PM By Dhruv.A for Maruti XL6

How is it an XL7? Well, it features a bench seat for the second row instead of the captain seats in the XL6

The XL7 is slightly longer and taller than the Maruti Suzuki XL6.

It features mild cosmetic differentiators over the India-spec model inside-out.

With the rear two rows folded, the XL7 offers more boot space than the XL6.

Comes equipped with the same 1.5-litre petrol engine as the India-spec XL6.

Maruti Suzuki seems to be making generous use of nameplates and monikers. The XL6, sold through its Nexa chain of dealerships, has received a distant cousin in the Indonesian market that can seat an extra passenger. Its called the XL7 (obviously!) and gets mild changes in its dimensions as well as a revised feature list when compared to the India-spec XL6.

In terms of looks, the XL7 is exactly the same as the XL6 save for the bigger 16-inch alloy wheels with slightly wider tyres, contrast black roof, rear spoiler and different badge spots on the tailgate. Putting the two cars side by side on the dimensions table will reveal a few more subtle differences. The XL7 is 5mm longer and 10mm taller than the XL6 but is identical in all other aspects.

On the inside, the XL7 gets a slightly bigger 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, IRVM with rear camera display and of course, a bench seat for the second row which gets a foldable armrest. The XL7 also gets an edge in boot capacity if you fold up all two rows of seating. Take a look at the table below.

Configuration XL6 XL7 All three rows up 209 litres 153 litres Third row folded 550 litres 550 litres Third and second row folded 692 litres 803 litres

Powering the XL7 is still the 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine that is similar to the India-spec XL6. This motor puts out 105PS/138Nm and is offered with two transmission choices - a 5-speed MT and a 4-speed AT.

Despite lacking the ability to seat seven, the XL6 has received quite a positive response from Indian car buyers. This could be down to its rugged looks on the outside when compared to the Ertiga MPV it is based on. Considering Indian families are generally big and the fact that there’s not a day when we don’t extract the most out of our cars, Maruti could introduce the XL7 in our market as well. Moreover, this variant wouldn’t cost any different than the XL6 which retails between Rs 9.85 lakh to Rs 11.51 lakh (ex-showroom).

