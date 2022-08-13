Published On Aug 13, 2022 05:03 PM By Sonny

It also promises to be sportiest Indian car yet

Ola is gearing up to enter the four-wheeler EV space in India soon and it will debut its first creation this Independence Day. Ahead of its unveiling, sources close to the project have revealed that the first Ola EV is aiming to deliver more than 500km of range.

The Bengaluru-based company had originally teased a trio of models but only one will be making its debut on August 15. Based on recent tweets and teasers from Ola founder, Bhavish Aggarwal, this EV will likely be a sporty offering with a highly efficient aerodynamic profile.

Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost? See you on 15th August 2pm! pic.twitter.com/fZ66CC46mf — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) August 12, 2022

According to sources, this EV will be loaded with comforts, many of Ola’s own technologies, and boast of impressive specifications. Even at 500km, it would be the highest claimed mileage of any Indian-made EV so far but it also promises to be the sportiest. Previous claims suggest that it will also be equipped with some degree of autonomous driving technology too.

The company is already working on a high degree of localisation for its EVs to make them affordable and accessible. It is also developing its own battery packs which will likely be used to power its lineup later on, following the mass manufacture of its recently debuted NMC 2170 Li-ion cell starting from 2023.

The Ola EV is slated to make its debut on the afternoon of August 15, so stay tuned to CarDekho for the latest updates on the same.