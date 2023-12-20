Modified On Dec 20, 2023 03:54 PM By Ansh

The 30,000 km journey took 10 months and there were no modifications to the battery or drivetrain for the Nissan electric SUV

The only modification done to the Nissan Ariya was the fitment of 39-inch BF Goodrich tyres.

The couple started from the North Pole, drove through North, Central and South America and ended the journey in Antarctica.

Idea for this journey came after the couple completed the Mongol Rally in 2017 with a Nissan Leaf.

One of the biggest challenges for an EV in any market has been the issue of range anxiety. For some, a challenge is meant to be beaten and that’s what adventurer couple Chris and Julie Ramsey set out to do, with the Nissan Ariya EV. The team has finally completed their epic journey from the North Pole to the South Pole.

The Challenge

The team started its 30,000 km adventure at the 1823 Magnetic North Pole, making its way through North, Central, and South America, and ending in the hostile terrains of Antarctica.

The Tool For The Job: An Electric SUV?

Notably, this marks the first time any car, not just an EV, has completed a Pole-to-Pole drive. The Nissan Ariya used for this journey was in its original factory condition with the only modifications being the fitment of the 39-inch BF Goodrich tyres. As for specifications, the Ariya comes with two battery pack options: 63 kWh and 87 kWh. It gets multiple electric motor options with output figures going up to 394 PS and 599 Nm, and comes with an all-wheel-drive option (that was used for this particular journey). It has a claimed range of up to 489 km.

Why Choose An EV For This?

The idea for this journey came after the Ramseys completed the Mongol Rally in 2017, a 10,000 km challenge, in a mildly modified Nissan Leaf (also an electric car). The goal was to kindle interest in electric cars and create a memorable exploration experience. Both Chris and Julie Ramsey wanted people to know that they can consider electric cars for everyday use.

Also Read: All The Sub-Rs 20 Lakh SUVs Coming Your Way In 2024

This latest accomplishment marks a significant milestone for electric cars, demonstrating their potential for extraordinary journeys. As electric vehicles gain recognition for their reliable performance, the Ramseys’ adventure becomes a testament to the growing excellence of electric cars in diverse and challenging environments.

If you had to attempt such a monumental challenge, which EV would you have picked to complete the journey from the North Pole to the South Pole? Let us know in the comments below.