Modified On Nov 21, 2022 04:38 PM By Rohit for Toyota Innova Hycross

The Innova Hycross is expected to go on sale in India at the 2023 Auto Expo with an expected starting price of Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Innova Hycross is based on a monocoque platform and is front-wheel drive.

Exterior highlights include LED lighting, a trapezoidal grille and a ‘Hybrid’ badge.

Inside, it comes with two cabin theme options and both six- and seven-seat layouts.

New features on offer include a panoramic sunroof and ventilated seats.

Comes with both 2-litre non- and strong-hybrid powertrains but misses out on a diesel engine altogether.

Toyota’s popular MPV, the Innova, has undergone a major makeover and has now broken cover in Indonesia as the ‘Innova Hycross.’ Its India debut is also slated to take place shortly and some dealerships are also accepting bookings for the new MPV.

A New Definition

For the third-generation Innova, Toyota has taken a polar opposite approach to what the nameplate has so long been known for: its ladder-on-frame construction. Toyota has based the new Innova Hycross on a monocoque platform and has even made it a front-wheel drive MPV as opposed to the traditional (for the Innova) rear-wheel drive setup.

Dimensions Innova Crysta Innova Hycross Length 4,735mm 4,755mm Width 1,830mm 1,850mm Height 1,795mm 1,795mm Wheelbase 2,750mm 2,850mm

Compared to the Innova Crysta, the Innova Hycross is 20mm longer and wider, while its height remains unaltered. That said, its wheelbase has grown by a whopping 100mm.

A Hybrid Even In Looks

Toyota has taken cues from the design of SUVs while coming up with the Hycross’ styling, which is evident through how the front profile of the MPV has been designed. It features sharper LED headlights flanking the trapezoidal grille, akin to the Innova Crysta. Lower down, it gets sleek LED DRLs and fog lights tucked into the corners of the narrow air dam strip.

From the sides, the Innova Hycross has sharp creases and rounded wheel arches to house the 18-inch alloy wheels. At the back, Toyota has given it a set of LED taillights and a ‘Hybrid’ badge pointing at the MPV’s electrically assisted powertrain.

Interior And Features Levelled Up

Toyota has also brought its A-game when it comes to the new Innova’s interior and features list. It now gets quilted leather upholstery in two cabin theme options (all-black and tan brown) while continuing to be offered in both six- and seven-seat configurations.

In terms of features, the ‘Innova’ nameplate is being provided with multiple newbies in the form of a 10-inch display (larger than that of the Innova Crysta), a 360-degree camera, a digital instrument cluster, ventilated seats and a panoramic sunroof.

Its safety tech has taken a jump as well as it now features advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), which includes forward collision warning, lane-keep assist and adaptive cruise control. Other usual safety features are made up of seven airbags, ISOFIX child-seat anchorages and a reversing camera.

Time For Some Greener Power

The Innova Hycross is powered by a 2-litre petrol engine assisted by an electric motor drawing power from a battery pack. This strong-hybrid powertrain comes mated to an e-CVT. The MPV’s base trims get the same petrol unit albeit without the strong-hybrid assistance.

2-litre Non-hybrid Engine 2-litre Strong-hybrid Powertrain Power 174PS 186PS (system), 152PS (engine) and 113PS (motor) Torque 205Nm 187Nm (engine) and 206Nm (motor) Transmission CVT e-CVT

India Launch, Price And Rivals

We expect Toyota to launch the new Innova Hycross in India at the 2023 Auto Expo with a starting price of around Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). It will continue to be a premium alternative to the likes of the Kia Carens and Mahindra Marazzo while being an affordable option to the Kia Carnival. The existing Innova Crysta will be sold alongside the Innova Hycross.