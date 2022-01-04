New Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX Concept Takes Efficiency To A New Level And Promises A Range Of Over 1000km

Published On Jan 04, 2022 06:15 PM By CarDekho

Everything from its aerodynamic shape to its powertrain to its onboard electronic systems is guided by a focus on energy efficiency

Mercedes-Benz has showcased a new Vision EQXX electric sedan concept at the CES 2022 tech show in Las Vegas, USA. The German luxury manufacturer pulled out all the stops to build the most efficient EV it ever has with a range of over 1,000km.

The Vision EQXX is a technological feat that incorporates specialised knowledge from Mercedes’ various verticals including their Formula 1 and Formula E departments. It has also reached out to various start-ups around the world for various aspects to ensure maximum use of sustainable materials where possible. Mercedes is already in the process of integrating its findings from the EQXX concept into the next generation of the Mercedes-Benz Modular Architecture for compact and medium-sized models.

By using high-density battery technology, it packs just under 100kWh of usable energy into the compact dimensions of the Vision EQXX. Compared to the 107.8kWh battery pack inside the much larger EQS luxury EV sedan that claims up to 770km of range. On top of that, the concept sedan’s battery pack is 30 per cent lighter as well. It offers relatively less performance but its 201PS electric motor is sufficient for most purposes. The entire construction of the Vision EQXX also uses strong, sustainable and lightweight metals to maximise energy efficiency and boost range.

In terms of design, the EQXX blends form and function for a stunning exterior with an elongated rear end for a teardrop shape. It has a remarkably low drag coefficient of 0.17 thanks to the front end shape, tapered rear end, covered wheels and a retractable rear diffuser. Upfront, the Vision EQXX gets angular headlights conjoined by an illuminated bar, while the rear boasts a massive LED taillight that runs across the entire rear end.

There are a host of aerodynamic elements that also aid in the thermal management of the electric powertrain to maximise efficiency for each use. It even has solar panels on the roof that will supply power to the lights, climate blower and other ancillaries. In ideal conditions, the 117 solar cells can help extend the driving range by up to 25km. Even the electronic systems and the software has been designed and optimised to reduce energy consumption where possible while still offering the full suite of Mercedes infotainment systems, driving assists, and a digital AI assistant.

The futuristic design is carried over inside the cabin too. The car gets a giant 47.5-inch 8K display that spans from one A-pillar to the other. Unlike the hyperscreen offered with the EQS that consists of three different panels, the display on the EQXX is one single unit. The EQXX display also comes with a 3D navigation system that can provide a satellite view up to a height of 10 metres. Mercedes-Benz also claims that the cabin of the EV is entirely ‘green’, thanks to the use of sustainable materials like biosteel silk-like fiber, animal-free vegan leather and bamboo-based carpets.

While the Vision EQXX itself may not make it to production, it teases a host of technologies that will make their way to the next batch of Mercedes EQ electric models in the coming years. What do you think about the new Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX concept? Let us know in the comments below.