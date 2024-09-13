Published On Sep 13, 2024 07:48 PM By Shreyash for MG Windsor EV

The Windsor EV is priced at Rs 9.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). MG has achieved such an aggressive pricing by not including the cost of the battery pack

The MG Windsor EV was recently launched in India as the third all-electric offering from the carmaker after the MG ZS EV and MG Comet EV. The Windsor EV is an electric crossover priced from Rs 9.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom). Yes, it is priced aggressively, and this is possible owing to MG's unique battery rental ownership scheme called BaaS or Battery-as-a-Service.

What Is BaaS?

BaaS is essentially a battery rental program that allows you to pay based on your usage of the battery pack. This means that when you buy the car, you only pay for the vehicle itself and not the battery pack. The cost of the battery pack is charged as a rental fee, which for the Windsor EV is Rs 3.5 per km. Note that you will still need to pay additionally for charging the battery of your EV. For more information, you can check out our article on BaaS, which explains this battery rental scheme in detail.

CarDekho’s Instagram Audience’s Take On This Scheme

We conducted a poll on our CarDekho Instagram account to check what the audience think about this battery rental scheme. Out of a total 5,629 respondents, 51 percent of the people think this form of ownership for an EV will not work in India.

More About MG Windsor EV

MG offers the Windsor EV with a 38 kWh battery pack. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Battery Pack 38 kWh No. Of Electric Motor 1 Power 136 PS Torque 200 Nm MIDC-claimed Range 331 km

MIDC: Modified Indian Drive Cycle

The Windsor EV supports multiple charging options as mentioned below:

Charger Charging Time 3.3 kW AC Charger 13.8 hours 7.4 kW AC Fast Charger 6.5 hours 50 kW DC Fast Charger 55 minutes

Features On Offer

The Windsor EV comes loaded with amenities like 15.6-inch touchscreen (biggest in any MG car in India till date), an 8.8-inch digital driver’s display, automatic AC, powered driver’s seat, and a panoramic glass roof. It also gets a 135-degree recline angle for rear seats. Its safety kit includes 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control (ESC), all four disc brakes, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

Rivals

The MG Windsor EV is a crossover alternative to the Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV400 EV. Considering its price and electric motor specifications, it also rivals the Tata Punch EV.

