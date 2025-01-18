MG Majestor Debuted At The Auto Expo 2025

Modified On Jan 18, 2025 11:01 AM By Shreyash for MG Gloster 2024

While the 2025 Majestor gets revisions to its exterior and interior design, it still comes with the same powertrain options as its outgoing version

Exterior highlights include new grille, split headlights, and new LED DRLs.

Inside, it gets an all new dashboard layout along with the new steering wheel.

Continues with the same 2-litre diesel and 2-litre twin-turbo-diesel engine options.

Both come mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Available in both 2-wheel-drive and 4-wheel-drive versions.

Expected to be priced from Rs 39.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

The MG Gloster was first introduced in the market in 2020 and since then it was long due for an update. Now, MG has taken the wraps off the Gloster facelift at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, renamed as ‘Majestor’. The MG Majestor gets significant design updates inside and out, along with some added features, however it continues with the same powertrain options as before. Let’s have a look at what it has to offer.

2025 MG Majestor Design

The 2025 MG Majestor gets a major design overhaul and now includes a more prominent grille, along with redesigned headlights placed at the bumper, and sleek LED DRLs. From the side, it gets newly designed alloy wheels, however the overall silhouette of the new Majestor looks the same as before. At the rear, it gets new connected LED tail lights and a revised bumper design.