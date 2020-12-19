Published On Dec 19, 2020 10:42 AM By Sonny for MG Gloster

How efficient is the newest, most powerful offering in the full size SUV segment? We find out

The MG Gloster is the newest entrant to the full-size SUV segment in India. It is a diesel-only offering like the Ford Endeavour but it is offered in two versions, both mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. We recently had the chance to test the top-spec twin-turbo diesel variant of the Gloster and these are our findings in regards to fuel efficiency:

Engine 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel Power 218PS Torque 480Nm Transmission 8-speed AT (4WD) ARAI Claimed fuel efficiency 12.35 kmpl Tested fuel efficiency (City) 9.48 kmpl Tested fuel efficiency (Highway) 10.08 kmpl

The Gloster’s twin-turbo diesel motor is a powerful one and its efficiency figures are appropriately low but in real-world conditions, it still fell short of the claimed ARAI figure by nearly 3 kmpl in the city. It didn’t fare much better on the highways either as the mileage went up from 9.48 kmpl to just 10.08 kmpl, which is still more than 2 kmpl less than the claimed efficiency.

Based on our real-world fuel efficiency results, let’s see how the MG Gloster would perform in mixed driving conditions:

City: Highway 50:50 25:75 75:25 Efficiency 9.77 kmpl 10.07 kmpl 9.62 kmpl

Since the difference between the city and highway efficiency figures was so small, the expected efficiency in mixed driving conditions does not vary much either. In all scenarios, you can expect somewhere between 9.5-10 kmpl from the most powerful variant of the MG Gloster. Of course, you get best results when using it mostly for highway driving than city driving.

It is important to note that fuel efficiency depends on a combination of driving conditions, the car’s condition as well as your driving style, so your results may vary from ours. If you own a twin-turbo diesel Gloster, feel free to share your findings with us in the comments.

